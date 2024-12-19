ENZ Stock Falls Post Q1 Earnings Amid Revenue and Demand Challenges

Shares of
Enzo Biochem, Inc. ( ENZ Quick Quote ENZ - Free Report) have tumbled 30.9% since the release of its earnings report for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024. This compares unfavorably with the S&P 500 Index's 2.9% decline over the same period. Over the past month, Enzo Biochem's stock recorded a loss of 28.6%, while the S&P 500 posted a modest decrease of 0.4%. Revenue and Earnings Performance
Enzo Biochem reported revenues of $6.2 million for first-quarter fiscal 2025, down 20.4% from $7.8 million a year ago, primarily due to reduced orders from significant clinical market customers and the absence of a large industrial order seen in the prior year. The company’s net loss from continuing operations narrowed to $3.1 million, or $0.07 per share, in first-quarter fiscal 2025 compared with $5.7 million, or $0.11 per share, in the year-ago period.
Total operating costs in the quarter decreased 25.9% year over year to $9.8 million, driven by lower research and development (R&D), selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and legal expenses. Gross margins declined to 41% from 44% due to inventory disposals owing to a portfolio optimization initiative.
In the fiscal first quarter, R&D spending declined 33.8% year over year to $0.6 million, reflecting a strategic focus on manufacturing rather than new research initiatives. SG&A expenses fell 30.3% year over year to $4.9 million due to lower severance costs, reduced share-based compensation for executives and a decrease in bonus accruals. Legal expenses in first-quarter fiscal 2025 decreased 57.4% year over year to $0.5 million as the company moved past litigation related to ransomware attacks and executive disputes from the prior year.
The company recorded foreign exchange losses of $0.2 million in the fiscal first quarter, a marked improvement from the $1 million loss in the prior year, reflecting less volatility in currency movements. Interest income decreased 36.5% to $0.6 million from $0.9 million in the same period last year, attributable to a lower cash balance and declining interest rates.
Enzo Biochem's geographic revenue performance for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2024, reflects declines across all regions compared to the same period last year. Revenues from the United States fell 18.8% to $3.8 million in first-quarter fiscal 2025 from $4.6 million. Revenues from Europe plunged 22.2% to $1.7 million in the fiscal first quarter from $2.1 million a year ago.
Revenues from Asia Pacific decreased 24% to $0.8 million in the fiscal first quarter from $1 million. This broad-based decline is attributed to weakened market demand across all customer bases, exacerbated by general headwinds in the life sciences tools sector.
Management Commentary and Influencing Factors
Management highlighted a challenging demand environment in the life sciences tools sector, which weighed on revenues across all geographic regions. Despite these headwinds, the company implemented cost containment measures, optimizing its portfolio and controlling discretionary spending. A $5 million release from an escrow account related to the 2023 Labcorp asset sale bolstered liquidity. However, cash and equivalents fell to $47.7 million as of Oct. 31, 2024, from $52.4 million as of July 31, 2024, due to operating losses and liability payments.
Guidance and Outlook
While specific guidance was not provided, management expressed confidence in the company's ability to meet operational requirements for at least the next 12 months based on available working capital of $36.3 million. Strategic initiatives to enhance sales and marketing were noted as areas of ongoing investment, despite current macroeconomic pressures.
Other Developments
No acquisitions, divestitures, or significant restructuring activities were reported during the quarter. However, the company settled multiple legal disputes stemming from a 2023 ransomware attack and continues to address related regulatory inquiries. Additionally, Enzo Biochem is pursuing the dismissal of ongoing class-action litigation, which may be finalized by early 2025.
Image: Bigstock
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
