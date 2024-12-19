We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dow and Innventure to Partner on Waste-to-Value Platform
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) and Innventure Inc. announced plans to collaborate to develop and commercialize new waste-to-value technologies. The partnership aims to enable globally scalable, cost-effective conversion of mixed wastes to petrochemical feedstocks.
Innventure founded its fourth subsidiary, Refinity, to commercialize cost-effective waste-to-value technologies.Refinity will work directly with Dow to scale and commercialize cost-effective waste-to-value technologies, aimed at converting mixed waste. The sustainable chemicals produced by Refinity will serve as direct replacements for existing fossil fuel-based feedstocks.
DOW will provide technical resources and work with Refinity to identify preferred sites for future commercial-plant operations. This collaboration aligns with Dow’s strategy to work with partners to accelerate the development and deployment of advantageous technologies and deliver the volumes and incremental profit goals of its “Transform the Waste” objective. Refinity and Dow may also collaborate to develop selected parts of the waste supply chain.
DOW and Innventure have a common goal of accelerating circularity on a global scale. The collaboration displays DOW’s efforts to Decarbonize & Grow in its Path2Zero journey. DOW has a sustainability target to commercialize three million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions by 2030.
