PENN Debuts Stand-Alone Hollywood Casino App in Pennsylvania

PENN Entertainment, Inc. ( PENN Quick Quote PENN - Free Report) has taken a significant step in expanding the company’s digital gaming footprint with the launch of its stand-alone Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania. Built on PENN's proprietary technology platform, the app offers an immersive iCasino experience with more than 700 games, daily promotions and thrilling jackpots. This marks a pivotal move in PENN's strategy to strengthen its position in the competitive online gaming space. The Hollywood Casino app, available on Android, iOS and desktop, ensures a seamless user experience. Customers can log in using their ESPN BET credentials, effortlessly transitioning between PENN’s sports betting and iCasino platforms. This integrated approach underscores PENN’s commitment to convenience and user engagement. The app brings to life a diverse array of gaming options, including slots, table games and live dealer content. Leveraging the company’s four Hollywood Casino properties in Pennsylvania, PENN has created a digital platform that complements its retail offerings while strengthening brand loyalty. The app is also fully integrated with PENN Play, the company’s omnichannel loyalty program, allowing users to earn rewards like PENN Cash and access personalized benefits. Looking ahead, PENN plans to expand Hollywood Casino into additional jurisdictions in 2025, pending regulatory approvals. This growth initiative indicates the company’s forward-thinking approach to capturing a larger share of the iCasino market. PENN’s latest innovation not only enhances its digital portfolio but also solidifies the company’s reputation as a leader in the gaming industry. With strong synergies between online and retail gaming, PENN Entertainment is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for its investors. PENN Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of the company have lost 7.9% in the past six months against the
industry’s growth of 8.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, consistent business strategies and strong brand recognition might bring the stock back on track. It continues to focus on database growth and enhancing engagement through new technology, ongoing investments in gaming and non-gaming areas and partnerships in food and beverage. The company has been enhancing its iCasino product by adding new game titles from PENN Game Studios and expanding third-party content, while also strengthening PENN’s promotional offerings.
PENN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here CNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 118.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 26% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 89.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
PENN Debuts Stand-Alone Hollywood Casino App in Pennsylvania
PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN - Free Report) has taken a significant step in expanding the company’s digital gaming footprint with the launch of its stand-alone Hollywood Casino app in Pennsylvania. Built on PENN's proprietary technology platform, the app offers an immersive iCasino experience with more than 700 games, daily promotions and thrilling jackpots. This marks a pivotal move in PENN's strategy to strengthen its position in the competitive online gaming space.
The Hollywood Casino app, available on Android, iOS and desktop, ensures a seamless user experience. Customers can log in using their ESPN BET credentials, effortlessly transitioning between PENN’s sports betting and iCasino platforms. This integrated approach underscores PENN’s commitment to convenience and user engagement.
The app brings to life a diverse array of gaming options, including slots, table games and live dealer content. Leveraging the company’s four Hollywood Casino properties in Pennsylvania, PENN has created a digital platform that complements its retail offerings while strengthening brand loyalty. The app is also fully integrated with PENN Play, the company’s omnichannel loyalty program, allowing users to earn rewards like PENN Cash and access personalized benefits.
Looking ahead, PENN plans to expand Hollywood Casino into additional jurisdictions in 2025, pending regulatory approvals. This growth initiative indicates the company’s forward-thinking approach to capturing a larger share of the iCasino market.
PENN’s latest innovation not only enhances its digital portfolio but also solidifies the company’s reputation as a leader in the gaming industry. With strong synergies between online and retail gaming, PENN Entertainment is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and value for its investors.
PENN Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of the company have lost 7.9% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 8.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, consistent business strategies and strong brand recognition might bring the stock back on track. It continues to focus on database growth and enhancing engagement through new technology, ongoing investments in gaming and non-gaming areas and partnerships in food and beverage. The company has been enhancing its iCasino product by adding new game titles from PENN Game Studios and expanding third-party content, while also strengthening PENN’s promotional offerings.
PENN currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.
CNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 118.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago levels.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 26% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 89.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.