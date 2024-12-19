Back to top

FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported $568.67 million in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $4.37 for the same period compares to $4.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565.35 million, representing a surprise of +0.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.30.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.27 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.28 billion.
  • Total Users: 218,267 versus 225,543 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Clients: 8,249 versus 8,269 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • ASV from buy-side clients: 82.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82%.
  • Revenues from clients- US: 367.2 million versus 365 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Revenues from clients- International: 198.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 200.2 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenues from clients- EMEA: $143.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $144.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%.
  • Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $57.70 million versus $56.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
Shares of FactSet have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

