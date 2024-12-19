Back to top

Conagra Brands (CAG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, Conagra Brands (CAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.2 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 billion, representing a surprise of +1.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Conagra Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Price/Mix - Grocery and Snacks: 0.9% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Price/Mix - Foodservice: 2.9% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Foodservice: -3.9% versus -9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales growth - Total Sales: -0.4% versus -2.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Organic net sales growth - Consolidated: 0.3% compared to the -1.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Consolidated: 0.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.8%.
  • Price/Mix - Consolidated: -0.1% compared to the -1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Volume (Organic) - Grocery and Snacks: 0.3% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales- Grocery & Snacks: $1.32 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.
  • Sales- Foodservice: $292.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $274.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Sales- International: $243.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13%.
  • Sales- Refrigerated & Frozen: $1.34 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Conagra Brands have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

