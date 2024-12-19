Eastman Chemical Company ( EMN Quick Quote EMN - Free Report) is gaining from its innovation-driven growth model and cost-cutting and productivity actions amid headwinds from demand weakness in specific markets. Shares of EMN are up 3.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s decline of 7.5%.
Here's Why You Should Retain Eastman Chemical Stock in Your Portfolio
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) is gaining from its innovation-driven growth model and cost-cutting and productivity actions amid headwinds from demand weakness in specific markets.
Shares of EMN are up 3.4% over the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s decline of 7.5%.
Let’s find out why EMN stock is worth retaining at the moment.
Innovation & Cost Actions Aid Eastman Chemical
Eastman aims to increase new business revenues by utilizing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Innovation and market development initiatives are expected to support its sales volumes. Its specialty portfolio is expected to drive sales growth across key end markets such as consumer durables, building & construction and transportation.
The company is also expected to gain from the revenues and earnings generated by its Kingsport methanolysis facility in 2024. It anticipates a $20-$30 million of incremental EBITDA contribution from the Kingsport facility on a year-over-year basis.
Eastman is also benefiting from its actions to manage costs. It is expected to benefit from lower operating costs from its operational transformation program in 2024.
EMN is taking action to keep its manufacturing and administrative costs in control. It achieved cost savings of around $200 million in 2023, net of inflation. Pricing initiatives and lower raw material and energy costs are also expected to support the company’s bottom line. The company plans to maintain pricing discipline and improve asset utilization throughout 2024.
Eastman Chemical also remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation with an emphasis on debt reduction. It returned $526 million to shareholders in 2023 through dividends and share repurchases. It also raised its dividend for the 14th consecutive year. EMN expects to repurchase shares worth around $300 million in 2024. It expects to deliver around $1.3 billion in operating cash flow in 2024.
Soft Demand a Concern for EMN Stock
Eastman Chemical faces challenges from weak demand in certain markets. It is seeing soft demand in building & construction and cautious customer behavior in consumer durables and electronics. Demand in building & construction remains sluggish in most regions.
While EMN is seeing an end of customer inventory de-stocking across most of its end markets, the same is expected to continue in medical applications over the near term. Weaker demand is expected to adversely impact its performance in the fourth quarter of 2024.
EMN’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
EMN currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Methanex Corporation (MEOH - Free Report) and Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) . While CRS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MEOH and NGVT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. CRS’ shares have soared 155% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Methanex’s current-year earnings has increased by 20.7% in the past 60 days. MEOH beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 101%.
Ingevity beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 95.4%, on average. The consensus estimate for NGVT’s current year earnings has increased 15.9% in the past 60 days.