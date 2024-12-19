Back to top

Cintas (CTAS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56 billion, representing a surprise of +0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $1.99 billion compared to the $1.98 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- Other: $571.37 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $577 million.
  • Revenue- All Other: $272.01 million versus $280.89 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services: $299.37 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $296.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Operating income- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $472.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $438.55 million.
  • Operating income- First Aid and Safety Services: $75.22 million versus $68.50 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating income- All Other: $43.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.55 million.
Shares of Cintas have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

