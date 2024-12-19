5 School Stocks to Add to Your Portfolios Before Moving Into 2025

The U.S. education market is poised for substantial growth in 2025, driven by shifts in industry demand, government initiatives and technological advancements. Increasing demand for specialized post-secondary education, particularly in healthcare, skilled trades and technology fields, is opening growth avenues. This trend is fueled by the rising need for a trained workforce as more individuals seek career-focused programs that equip them with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s job market.
The U.S. higher education market, valued at $6 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to $16.8 billion by 2033, seeing a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 onward, according to IMARC Group. This growth is largely driven by the rise of e-learning platforms, which allow institutions to offer a wider range of programs without physical infrastructure constraints. As more students seek flexible, career-aligned educational pathways, e-learning presents an opportunity for institutions to cater to these needs. Government initiatives, such as student loans, grants and funding for community colleges, are enhancing the accessibility and affordability of education, particularly in high-demand fields like data science, cybersecurity and renewable energy. These efforts are helping address the growing need for a well-trained workforce as universities and colleges align their programs with the demands of modern industries. Although the Zacks Schools industry has declined 1.3% in the year-to-date period, against the broader Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's 11% growth, expectations of regulatory easing under President Trump’s administration could provide a boost. As Trump begins his term in January 2025, the anticipated policy changes may support growth prospects for the industry. Factors Driving US Education Market Growth Through 2025 Leveraging AI to Drive Skill-Based Education: AI is revolutionizing education with personalized learning and efficient tools. In the United States, the use of AI in the education market is growing rapidly, driven by tech adoption, investments, and the rise of remote and hybrid learning. Institutions are leveraging AI to prepare students for STEM careers. Growing International Student Enrollment: As the demand for global education rises, U.S. universities are well-positioned to benefit from this influx of international students, contributing to the continued success and competitiveness of the U.S. education market through 2025 and beyond. The U.S. education market stands to expand further, with an increasing number of students seeking diverse and high-quality educational opportunities. Healthcare Education Demand: The U.S. healthcare sector faces a shortage of skilled professionals, risking care quality and widening disparities. To address this issue, education providers are expanding programs in nursing, medical technology and healthcare administration. This effort is driving growth in healthcare education, focusing on specialized skills to meet rising service demands and improve care access. Growth in Alternative Credentials & Flexible Learning: Alternative credentials like certificates and apprenticeships are gaining popularity as students prioritize career-focused, flexible and cost-effective learning options. These programs, especially in high-demand fields like technology and healthcare, provide practical, job-ready skills. Undergraduate enrollment rose 2.5% in the Spring of 2024, with notable growth at community colleges and institutions offering associate degrees. Stocks to Bet On
Heading into 2025, here are a few for-profit education stocks poised to capitalize on the growing demand for specialized education and advancements in the sector. Using the
Zacks Stock Screener, we have identified five school stocks — Stride, Inc. ( LRN Quick Quote LRN - Free Report) , Universal Technical Institute, Inc. ( UTI Quick Quote UTI - Free Report) , Strategic Education, Inc. ( STRA Quick Quote STRA - Free Report) , Lincoln Educational Services Corporation ( LINC Quick Quote LINC - Free Report) and Adtalem Global Education Inc. ( ATGE Quick Quote ATGE - Free Report) — that carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and have an expected earnings growth rate of more than 10% for 2025. These companies have also demonstrated upward share price performance trajectories over the past year, making them attractive options for investors looking ahead.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stride: LRN presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has surged 76.9% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 100.8%, on average. The company's fiscal 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimate has increased to $6.64 from $5.04 over the past 60 days. Earnings for fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 41.6%. Universal Technical: UTI presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and has soared 119.9% in the past year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 54.6%, on average. Its fiscal 2025 EPS estimate has increased to 97 cents from 92 cents over the past 30 days. Earnings for fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 29.3%. Strategic Education: STRA presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company's shares have gained 3.9% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 40.4%, on average. Strategic Education's 2025 EPS estimate has increased to $5.64 from $5.56 over the past 30 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 17.7%. Lincoln: LINC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company has risen 55.8% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 226.8%, on average. The 2025 EPS estimate has increased to 69 cents from 65 cents over the past 60 days. Earnings for 2025 are expected to grow 27.8%. Adtalem: ATGE presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. The company has rallied 45% in the past year. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average. Adtalem's fiscal 2025 EPS estimate has increased to $5.89 from $5.72 over the past 60 days. Earnings for fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 17.6%.
Image: Bigstock
