KRYS Reports Upbeat Initial Data From Lung Cancer Study of KB707

Krystal Biotech ( KRYS Quick Quote KRYS - Free Report) announced encouraging initial clinical data from an early to mid-stage study of its investigational immunotherapy candidate, KB707, to treat patients with solid tumors of the lung.
The phase I/II KYANITE-1 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and tumor response (measured using RECIST v1.1 criteria) of inhaled KB707 as a monotherapy in 37 patients with malignant lesions in the lung. Out of the total enrolled patient population, 17 were diagnosed with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Two doses of KB707 (10
8 PFU or 10 9 PFU) were evaluated during the dose-escalation phase of the KYANITE-1 study, following which 10 9 PFU was selected for dose expansion.
Results showed that patients treated with inhaled KB707 demonstrated early evidence of monotherapy activity with the most therapeutic benefit observed in advanced NSCLC patients, who have progressed after standard-of-care treatments.
In the past three months, shares of Krystal Biotech have lost 14.9% compared with the
industry's 13.3% decline.
Out of the 17 NSCLC patients treated with inhaled KB707 in Krystal Biotech’s KYANITE-1 study, 11 were evaluable for response with at least one radiographic scan and RECIST v1.1 evaluation as of data cut-off on Dec. 6, 2024.
The analyzed patients had undergone extensive treatment, with a median of four prior therapy lines, including at least one immunotherapy. In this NSCLC cohort, an overall response rate (ORR) of 27% was observed, with three partial responses. The disease control rate (DCR) reached 73%, with seven out of 11 patients continuing treatment. Treatment durations ranged from 10.3 to 33.3 weeks as of the data cut-off.
Additionally, Krystal Biotech reported that treatment with inhaled KB707 showed promising results outside the lungs, with notable responses in lung lesions. Among the 11 evaluable NSCLC patients, the ORR in target lung lesions specifically was 36%, including three partial responses and one complete response, while DCR was 82%. Despite being early, management believes that the observed monotherapy activity with inhaled KB707 supports the potential of KRYS’ HSV-1 platform to safely and repeatedly deliver functional genetic material to the lung and impact the course of the disease.
Encouraged by positive initial monotherapy results, Krystal Biotech has updated the KYANITE-1 protocol to include two new cohorts studying inhaled KB707 in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy alone or with chemotherapy for advanced NSCLC. Patient enrollment in these combination cohorts has not yet begun. The company expects to disclose detailed and updated results of KYANITE-1 at future medical conferences.
KB707 is also being developed as an intratumoral injection, which is being developed in a phase I/II OPAL-1 study to pre-treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. A data readout from this study is expected soon.
KRYS’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Krystal Biotech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are
Castle Biosciences ( CSTL Quick Quote CSTL - Free Report) , CytomX Therapeutics ( CTMX Quick Quote CTMX - Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics ( SPRO Quick Quote SPRO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
In the past 60 days, 2024 estimates for Castle Biosciences have improved from a loss of 59 cents per share to earnings of 34 cents. During the same timeframe, loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.15 to $1.84. In the past three months, shares of Castle Biosciences have lost 15.7%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 172.72%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 29 cents to 5 cents. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from 56 cents to 35 cents during the same timeframe. In the past three months, CTMX stock has lost 10.9%.
CytomX’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.29. Estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $1.54 to 79 cents during the same timeframe. In the past three months, Spero’s shares have lost 25.2%.
SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 94.42%.
