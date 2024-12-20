We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $1.16, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $218.22 million, up 12.62% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.14 per share and revenue of $908.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.58% and +15.21%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% higher. At present, Tilray Brands, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
