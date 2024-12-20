We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sunoco LP (SUN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $51.07, indicating a +0.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the master limited partnership had lost 4.81% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sunoco LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.70, signifying a 213.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.69 billion, indicating a 0.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.36 per share and a revenue of $22.94 billion, signifying shifts of +129.04% and -0.55%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sunoco LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Sunoco LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Sunoco LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.65, which means Sunoco LP is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.