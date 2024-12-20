Teradyne (TER) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Teradyne (
TER Quick Quote TER - Free Report) ending at $125.19, denoting a +1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Shares of the maker of wireless products, data storage and equipment to test semiconductors have appreciated by 19.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teradyne in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.90, marking a 13.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $740.68 million, indicating a 10.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $2.81 billion, which would represent changes of +8.19% and +4.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teradyne. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teradyne presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Teradyne has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.06 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.
It's also important to note that TER currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.68. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TER's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
