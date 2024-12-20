Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nike (NKE) Q2 Earnings

Nike (
NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) reported $12.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.08 billion, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Revenue- North America: $5.18 billion compared to the $5.01 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America: $1.74 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $3.30 billion compared to the $3.25 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Greater China: $1.71 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Geographic Revenue- Total Nike Brand: $11.95 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.74 billion. Geographic Revenue- North America- Equipment: $250 million versus $223.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25% change. Revenue- Converse: $429 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $466.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.3%. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions: $13 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $12.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenue- Corporate: -$25 million versus -$4.42 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Footwear: $7.66 billion compared to the $7.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year. Revenue- Equipment: $544 million compared to the $501.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenue- Apparel: $3.74 billion versus $3.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
Shares of Nike have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
