Nucor (NUE) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with Nucor (NUE - Free Report) standing at $115.78, reflecting a -1.85% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.
The steel company's shares have seen a decrease of 20.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nucor in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 71.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.7 billion, down 13% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.47 per share and revenue of $30.33 billion, indicating changes of -52.94% and -12.62%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. Right now, Nucor possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Nucor is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.85.
The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NUE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.