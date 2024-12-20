We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Griffon (GFF) Fell More Than Broader Market
Griffon (GFF - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $72, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.
The the stock of garage door and building products maker has fallen by 9.06% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Griffon in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.28, marking a 19.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $640 million, indicating a 0.49% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.62% and -0.1%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Griffon should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.99% downward. Currently, Griffon is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Griffon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.79.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.