FedEx (FDX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, FedEx (
FDX Quick Quote FDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.97 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.05, compared to $3.99 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total ADV: 17.13 million compared to the 17.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV: 1.18 million versus 1.15 million estimated by four analysts on average. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. deferred: 1.01 million compared to the 995.7 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International domestic: 2.06 million versus 2.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Other and eliminations: $949 million versus $945.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenue- FedEx Freight segment: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenue- Federal Express segment: $18.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.7%. Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S. $383 million versus $447.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. deferred: $1.20 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. priority: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- Total U.S. domestic package revenue: $12.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +215.2%. Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- Total package revenue: $17.03 billion compared to the $16.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>
Shares of FedEx have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
FedEx (FDX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended November 2024, FedEx (FDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.97 billion, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.05, compared to $3.99 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how FedEx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for FedEx here>>>
- FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total ADV: 17.13 million compared to the 17.2 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - Total international export ADV: 1.18 million versus 1.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - U.S. deferred: 1.01 million compared to the 995.7 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- FedEx Express - Package - Average daily package volume - International domestic: 2.06 million versus 2.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Other and eliminations: $949 million versus $945.05 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.
- Revenue- FedEx Freight segment: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Federal Express segment: $18.84 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $18.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +83.7%.
- Revenue- FedEx Express- Freight- U.S. $383 million versus $447.56 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -34.4% change.
- Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. deferred: $1.20 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.
- Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- U.S. priority: $2.56 billion compared to the $2.49 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
- Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- Total U.S. domestic package revenue: $12.02 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +215.2%.
- Revenue- FedEx Express- Package- Total package revenue: $17.03 billion compared to the $16.96 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +103.3% year over year.
Shares of FedEx have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.