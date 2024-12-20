ProPetro Secures Term Contract to Provide Electric Frac Services

ProPetro Holding Corp. ( PUMP Quick Quote PUMP - Free Report) , a Midland, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company, has secured a new term contract for electric hydraulic fracturing services. The contract, forged with a major Permian-focused oil and gas operator, signifies another milestone for PUMP in providing cutting-edge energy solutions within the dynamic oil and gas sector. This deal strengthens the company's position in the market and highlights its innovative hydraulic fracturing technology and commitment to delivering exceptional operational results. Key Details of the New Term Contract
This latest agreement extends ProPetro’s footprint in the Permian Basin, one of the world's largest and most productive oil fields. Under the terms of the contract, PUMP will deploy its FORCE electric frac fleets, which have proven to be a game changer in the field of hydraulic fracturing. These electric-powered fleets are set to provide services for efficient completions while ensuring environmental sustainability and maximizing operational performance.
ProPetro’s CEO, Sam Sledge, expressed confidence in its expanding role in the sector, emphasizing that the company now operates four FORCE electric fleets under term contracts. This expansion not only validates PUMP's business strategy but also demonstrates its ability to meet the growing demand for energy-efficient and reliable hydraulic fracturing services in a rapidly evolving industry.
Impact on the Mobile Power Generation Market
A notable aspect of this contract is its demand for approximately 165 megawatts of mobile power generation equipment to support the electric frac fleets in their operations. This requirement supports the growing importance of mobile power in the hydraulic fracturing industry, as companies shift toward more sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.
The increasing reliance on electric-powered fracturing fleets indicates a broader industry trend toward minimizing environmental impact while improving efficiency. As traditional diesel-powered rigs make way for electric alternatives, ProPetro's commitment to innovative solutions becomes even more crucial. This transition supports PUMP's expectations for a surge in mobile power demand not just in the oil and gas sector but also in other industrial applications, including AI data centers and a range of other energy-intensive industries.
ProPWR: Pioneering Mobile Power Generation Solutions
PUMP is making
progress with ProPWR, its mobile power generation business. As the demand for electric hydraulic fracturing fleets and other industrial applications rises, ProPWR is strategically positioned to provide critical services and equipment that support this expanding market. By leveraging its expertise and cutting-edge technology, PUMP is poised to capitalize on the favorable trends that are rapidly accelerating across the oil and gas sector and beyond.
The company’s innovative mobile power solutions are not limited to hydraulic fracturing, they are also integral to powering diverse industrial applications. PUMP’s ProPWR business provides a sustainable power source for projects ranging from oil and gas to high-demand industrial operations, offering a robust and efficient solution to the growing need for mobile energy.
ProPetro’s Commitment to Innovation and Efficiency
PUMP continues to be a leader in the hydraulic fracturing sector, offering solutions that drive performance and profitability for its clients. The recent contract win further demonstrates the company’s commitment to operational excellence and its focus on delivering value through cutting-edge technology. By deploying electric FORCE fleets, PUMP is not only advancing its own business but also contributing to the industry's transition toward more sustainable energy practices.
This move aligns with ProPetro’s broader strategy to enhance its offerings and expand the company’s market presence. With a focus on efficiency, cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility, PUMP is strengthening its position as a top-tier provider in the hydraulic fracturing space.
Conclusion: A Stronger Future for PUMP
The recent contract for electric hydraulic fracturing services is a significant milestone in PUMP’s growth trajectory. With the company’s four FORCE electric frac fleets now operating under term contracts, PUMP is positioning itself at the forefront of the energy industry’s shift toward electric-powered solutions.
As demand for mobile power generation continues to rise, PUMP’s ProPWR business is set to play a key role in powering a range of industrial applications from hydraulic fracturing to AI data centers. With a robust portfolio of advanced technologies and a commitment to sustainability, PUMP is well-equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of an ever-growing energy landscape.
PUMP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, PUMP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Petrofac Limited ( POFCY Quick Quote POFCY - Free Report) , Targa Resources Corp. ( TRGP Quick Quote TRGP - Free Report) and Ovintiv Inc. ( OVV Quick Quote OVV - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Petrofac is valued at $60.24 million. This oil and gas equipment and services company operates across four segments including Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services.
Targa Resources is valued at $37.49 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 101.2%. TRGP is a leading provider of midstream energy infrastructure services in the United States. It offers a wide range of services, including gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Ovintiv is valued at $9.89 billion. This company currently pays a
dividend of $1.2 per share, or 3.16%, on an annual basis. OVV is an independent energy producer, which explores and churns out oil and natural gas from diverse assets located in the United States and Canada.
