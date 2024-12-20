3 BNY Mellon Mutual Funds to Enhance Your Portfolio Performance

BNY Mellon, established in 1784, offers a wide range of mutual funds supported by solid research and market expertise. The Investment Institute at BNY Mellon analyzes return forecasts across 50 asset classes that provide essential information that helps in building a diversified investment plan. BNY Mellon also incorporates the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence to offer efficient and flexible investment management solutions. The mutual funds also focus on sustainability as it shows increasing focus on environmental, social and governance factors. These characteristics make BNY Mellon’s funds a potential investment option.
We have chosen three BNY Mellon mutual funds —
BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund ( DREVX Quick Quote DREVX - Free Report) , BNY Mellon Income Stock ( MPISX Quick Quote MPISX - Free Report) and BNY Mellon Natural Resources ( DLDRX Quick Quote DLDRX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. BNY Mellon Large Cap Securities Fund invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. DREVX advisors use fundamental analysis to create a broadly varied portfolio comprising growth stocks, value stocks or both.
Karen Miki Behr has been the lead manager of DREVX since Sept. 22, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (8.7%), Microsoft Corp. (8.2%) and Apple Inc. (7.1%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
DREVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 13.6% and 18.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.69%. DREVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. BNY Mellon Income Stock fund invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing value and growth characteristics. MPISX advisors prefer to invest in convertible bonds, preferred stocks, fixed-income securities, American Depositary Receipts and money market instruments.
John C Bailer has been the lead manager of MPISX since Dec. 30, 2011. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like AT&T Inc. (4.2%), Cisco Systems, Inc. (4%) and Medtronic plc (3.9%) as of Aug. 31, 2024.
MPISX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 14.5% and 13.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.90%. MPISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
BNY Mellon Natural Resources fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of domestic and foreign natural resources and natural resources-related sectors companies, irrespective of market capitalization. DLDRX also invests in emerging market securities with similar economic characteristics.
David S. Intoppa has been the lead manager of DLDRX since Nov. 20, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (4.8%), EQT Corp (4.7%) and Newmont Corp (4.7%) as of Sept. 30, 2023.
DLDRX 's 3-year and 5-year returns are 17.7% and 18.9%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.91%. DLDRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
