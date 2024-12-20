AECOM to Lead Phase 1 of Austin's First Light Rail Transit System

AECOM ( ACM Quick Quote ACM - Free Report) , a global leader in infrastructure, has been selected by Austin Transit Partnership ("ATP") as the delivery partner for Phase 1 of the citiy’s first light rail transit system. The project will introduce a 10-mile light rail system with 15 stations, enhancing connectivity and mobility across the region. AECOM will manage key aspects, including program oversight, environmental services, design management, rail activation and operational readiness. The company will also lead a technical team of sub-consultants that includes Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (“DBE”) firms. By partnering with DBE firms, AECOM aims to provide opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged individuals to participate in the project. AECOM’s Leadership in Advancing Austin’s Light Rail Project
Global transportation leader, AECOM plays a key role in advancing Austin's first light rail transit system in partnership with ATP. Cities across the United States are making significant investments in rail infrastructure and Austin is leading the way. This project is set to improve connectivity, stimulate economic growth, protect the environment and promote a sustainable future.
The company's program management expertise will support the growth of Austin’s transit network. AECOM’s proven experience in managing large-scale global transit programs will help meet the city's growing need for reliable and accessible transportation, benefiting both residents and surrounding communities. AECOM’s Contribution to Austin’s Strategic Mobility Goals
The Austin Light Rail is an essential component of the City’s broader Austin Strategic Mobility Plan, which aims to improve the accessibility and connectivity of the local transportation network. The new rail system will connect key locations across the city, including Lady Bird Lake, downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Plans for future expansion will extend the rail to major hubs in the north and to Austin's airport in the south.
AECOM's role in this project supports the city’s growing population and mobility needs. Its selection indicates shared values and a strong partnership, reinforcing the company's commitment to enhancing Austin's transportation infrastructure. AECOM Stock’s Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this solutions provider for supporting professional, technical and management solutions have gained 15.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks
Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 7.2% growth. With the $1.2 trillion IIJA funding accelerating in the United States and the U.K. government prioritizing investments in infrastructure, led by the transportation and water markets, the company’s growth prospects in the market seem encouraging. As of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024-end, the total backlog was $23.86 billion compared with $23.16 billion in the prior-year period. The current backlog level includes 50.8% contracted backlog growth. AECOM’s ability to consistently secure large, complex projects underpins its competitive advantage. The company maintains a win rate of more than 50% for large pursuits, which rises further for projects exceeding $25 million. AECOM’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Currently, AECOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image: Bigstock
