Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
DFA US Vector Equity I(DFVEX - Free Report) has a 0.28% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. DFVEX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually features a portfolio with stocks of various styles and sizes, allowing for diversification within a strategy that focuses on mid cap companies. With yearly returns of 13.04% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
JPMorgan Value Advantage I(JVASX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. JVASX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 11.52% over the last five years, JVASX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retail(TCSEX - Free Report) : 0.71% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TCSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 12.58%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.