3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Wells Fargo Precious Metals I(EKWYX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. Sector - Precious Metal funds like EKWYX normally invest in stocks focused on the mining and production of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. With annual returns of 9.9% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap(FDSCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.75%. FDSCX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.69% over the last five years.
Deutsche Science and Technology A(KTCAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. KTCAX has an expense ratio of 0.87%, management fee of 0.46%, and annual returns of 20.69% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.