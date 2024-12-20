Kinder Morgan Advances $1.4B Mississippi Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan ( KMI Quick Quote KMI - Free Report) announced that its Tennessee Gas Pipeline ("TGP") unit will proceed with the $1.4 billion Mississippi Crossing Project (MSX Project), per a Reuters report. This ambitious development is aimed at enhancing Kinder Morgan's footprint in the Southeast U.S. natural gas market.
The MSX Project will transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) across nearly 206 miles of new pipeline. The route will originate near Greenville, MS, and end near Butler, AL, connecting to TGP's existing system and third-party pipelines.
Kinder Morgan CEO Kim Dang highlighted the strategic importance of the project, stating, "KMI has sanctioned about $3.1 billion in expansion capital between the SNG South System 4 Expansion and TGP's Mississippi Crossing Project. We expect to announce additional projects in the coming months."
The project is slated to become operational in November 2028. Sital Mody, president of Natural Gas Pipelines at Kinder Morgan, noted that final discussions with customers could add up to 0.4 Bcf/d of long-term commitments.
The initiative aligns with the broader U.S. natural gas market's outlook. In November, producers announced plans to ramp up production in 2025 after this year’s cuts, driven by increasing demand from liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, which are expected to support higher prices.
With the MSX Project, Kinder Morgan aims to solidify its position as a leader in natural gas infrastructure. By expanding capacity in a region poised for growing demand, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities.
KMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Kinder Morgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , FuelCell Energy ( FCEL Quick Quote FCEL - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service ( NINE Quick Quote NINE - Free Report) , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.
FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.
Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the demand for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.
Image: Bigstock
Kinder Morgan Advances $1.4B Mississippi Pipeline Project
Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) announced that its Tennessee Gas Pipeline ("TGP") unit will proceed with the $1.4 billion Mississippi Crossing Project (MSX Project), per a Reuters report. This ambitious development is aimed at enhancing Kinder Morgan's footprint in the Southeast U.S. natural gas market.
The MSX Project will transport up to 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (Bcf/d) across nearly 206 miles of new pipeline. The route will originate near Greenville, MS, and end near Butler, AL, connecting to TGP's existing system and third-party pipelines.
Kinder Morgan CEO Kim Dang highlighted the strategic importance of the project, stating, "KMI has sanctioned about $3.1 billion in expansion capital between the SNG South System 4 Expansion and TGP's Mississippi Crossing Project. We expect to announce additional projects in the coming months."
The project is slated to become operational in November 2028. Sital Mody, president of Natural Gas Pipelines at Kinder Morgan, noted that final discussions with customers could add up to 0.4 Bcf/d of long-term commitments.
The initiative aligns with the broader U.S. natural gas market's outlook. In November, producers announced plans to ramp up production in 2025 after this year’s cuts, driven by increasing demand from liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities, which are expected to support higher prices.
With the MSX Project, Kinder Morgan aims to solidify its position as a leader in natural gas infrastructure. By expanding capacity in a region poised for growing demand, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on future market opportunities.
KMI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Kinder Morgan currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) , FuelCell Energy (FCEL - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service (NINE - Free Report) , each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.
FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.
Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the demand for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.