Here's What Makes JD.com Stock Worth a Watch Ahead of 2025
JD.com's (JD - Free Report) strategic shift toward global partnerships and digital innovation is reshaping its trajectory as 2025 approaches. With a successful Singles Day promotion that saw more than 20% growth in shoppers and a landmark Chilean products partnership targeting five billion RMB in sales, the Chinese e-commerce giant is positioning itself for significant expansion. Despite market challenges, the company's robust third-quarter performance and ambitious plans for logistics and healthcare suggest untapped potential.
JD.com shares have rallied 24.3% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 37.6%, 28.1% and 24%, respectively. JD has outperformed its peers — Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) and PDD Holdings (PDD - Free Report) . While BABA has gained 8.8%, PDD has plunged 31% year to date.
Year-to-date Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As investors evaluate opportunities for 2025, JD.com's combination of value metrics and growth initiatives warrants attention.
Strong Financial Foundation
JD.com has demonstrated remarkable resilience in 2024, posting impressive third-quarter results with adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, exceeding expectations by 13.76%. The company's revenues reached $37.1 billion, marking 5.1% year-over-year growth and showcasing operational efficiency with operating margin expanding to 4.6% from 3.8%. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 5.0% from 4.5%, while net margin attributable to shareholders increased significantly to 4.5% from 3.2%, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion.
Strategic Global Expansion
JD.com's recent strategic moves signal robust growth potential for 2025. The company's partnership with Chilean brands, targeting five billion RMB in sales over three years, demonstrates its commitment to international expansion. The agreement encompasses premium products like cherries, wine and salmon, with JD's procurement team achieving approximately 15% lower import costs compared with competitors through large-scale direct sourcing. To ensure quality, JD Super has introduced innovative measures, such as a caliper offering for cherry grading, reinforcing its commitment to product excellence.
Digital Innovation and Market Penetration
The company's success in the 2024 Singles Day Grand Promotion, with more than 20% year-over-year growth in shoppers, highlights its strong market position. JD.com's sophisticated supply chain and logistics network, powered by AI and big data analytics, has enabled efficient management from manufacturing to last-mile delivery. The company's omnichannel strategy, including JD MALL and 7FRESH, sets it apart from competitors. This technological advancement has been particularly evident in the successful integration of online and offline retail experiences, with JD MALL offering over 200,000 items from more than 200 brands.
Healthcare and Logistics Advancement
JD Health's expansion through partnerships with global healthcare companies like Merck, Bayer and Roche positions the company well in the growing healthcare sector. The division has made significant progress in innovating its service model, enabling online payment through individual medical insurance accounts in 12 cities and serving over 100 million people. The logistics division plans to double its overseas warehouse space by 2025, with JD Express now serving more than 60 countries, enhancing cross-border delivery efficiency and supporting both brands and consumers.
Import Strategy and Consumer Focus
Through its "JD National Pavilions" program, featuring over 150 country-themed flagship stores from more than 70 countries, JD.com is strengthening its position in the imported goods market. The company's commitment to authenticity and quality is evidenced by its partnerships with premium international brands and its robust cold-chain logistics network, enabling rapid delivery of perishable imports. Recent initiatives include the expansion of its imported specialty selections, with plans to introduce more than 1,000 new international brands over the next three years to meet growing consumer demand.
Investment Perspective
Trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 8.22X compared to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry's 25.72X, JD.com presents an intriguing value proposition. The company's strong fundamentals, ongoing share repurchases and improving operational metrics make it worth watching as we approach 2025. The recent announcement of a new $5 billion share repurchase program through August 2027 demonstrates management's confidence in long-term prospects. During the third quarter alone, the company repurchased approximately 31.0 million Class A ordinary shares for $390 million, representing 1.1% of outstanding shares.
JD’s P/E F12M Ratio Depicts Discounted Valuation
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
While JD.com faces challenges, including elevated marketing expenses and competitive pressures, its strategic initiatives and global expansion plans position it well for 2025. Marketing expenses increased 25.7% year over year, while fulfillment costs rose 6.9%, requiring careful monitoring. However, the company's commitment to technological innovation, international partnerships, and strengthening healthcare and logistics divisions suggests potential for sustained growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $157.3 billion, indicating 3.39% year-over-year growth, while earnings estimates suggest 29.49% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Conclusion
As the company continues to execute its strategic vision and expand its global footprint, investors should closely monitor its progress in balancing growth initiatives with operational efficiency heading into 2025. JD.com currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.