Frontdoor Completes Acquisition of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty
Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR - Free Report) has completed the acquisition of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty (“2-10 HBW”). The company received all regulatory approvals and satisfied the closing conditions required for the deal.
The all-cash transaction was valued at $585 million. The final purchase price is subject to adjustments based on factors such as cash, debt, transaction expenses, working capital and regulatory capital at closing.
Shares of FTDR lost 0.6% during the trading session and 1.9% in the after-hour trading session yesterday.
FTDR Expands Portfolio With 2-10 HBW Acquisition
The acquisition of 2-10 HBW enhances FTDR’s customer base, revenue and earnings. The company now owns a complementary business that aligns with its growth strategy.
2-10 HBW’s New Home Structural Warranty diversifies FTDR's product portfolio and customer base. It also opens up cross-selling opportunities for FTDR’s home warranties and on-demand services.
FTDR's Credit Facility to Support Strategic Initiatives
FTDR announced the successful pricing of its $1.47 billion credit facility. The facility consists of a $418 million Term Loan A, an $800 million Term Loan B and a $250 million revolving credit line.
The proceeds have been used to retire Term Loan A and Term Loan B debt, maturing in 2026 and 2028, respectively. A portion of the funds supported the 2-10 HBW acquisition, with the remaining amount allocated for share repurchases or general corporate purposes.
FTDR’s 3-Month Price Performance
The leading provider of home warranties in the United States has been making notable strides in the market. FTDR’s shares have gained 56.1% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry and the S&P 500's growth of 6.9% and 7.7%, respectively.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Frontdoor is well-positioned for growth and success in the home warranty sector, driven by strong customer retention, expanded brand awareness and acquisitions. The company’s ongoing efforts to improve customer engagement, solid financial position and commitment to shareholder returns support its long-term growth trajectory.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTDR’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has moved up 6.5% in the past 60 days. The upward revision in earnings estimates indicates analysts’ increasing confidence in the stock.
FTDR’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Frontdoor currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
