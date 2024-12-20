3 Key Reasons Why Disney is a Stock to Buy Ahead of 2025

Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) is positioning itself for significant growth as it approaches 2025, leveraging its unparalleled content ecosystem, streaming success and expanding parks business. With fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrating strong execution across segments and a clear strategic roadmap ahead, Disney presents a compelling investment case. The stock has outperformed the broader market, gaining 23.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 11%, reflecting investor confidence. With fiscal 2025 revenues estimated to reach $94.94 billion, indicating 3.91% year-over-year growth, here are three key reasons why investors should consider Disney stock ahead of 2025. Year-to-date Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Strategic Entertainment Evolution
Disney's remarkable transformation in the entertainment landscape positions it for substantial growth heading into 2025. The company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrate this evolution, with adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.59% and showcasing a robust 39% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north by 0.6% to $5.41 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 8.85% growth from the year-ago period, reflecting growing analyst confidence in Disney's execution capabilities.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research . Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar The streaming division achieved a significant milestone by turning profitable with a $253 million operating profit against the previous year's loss. While the company anticipates modest growth in Disney+ Core subscribers in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 amid competition from Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) , Amazon ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) -owned Amazon Prime Video and Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) -owned Apple TV+, its strategic focus on profitability and content quality positions it well in the streaming landscape. This transformation, coupled with Disney+ reaching 122.7 million paid subscribers and 14% growth in ad revenues, signals the success of DIS’ digital transition strategy.
Content and IP Monetization Excellence
Disney's unparalleled ability to monetize intellectual property across multiple platforms sets it apart from competitors. The recent expansion of the
Bluey franchise exemplifies this strength, with the beloved series becoming 2024's most-watched show globally on Disney+. The upcoming theatrical release in 2027 and integration into Disney parks and cruises starting in 2025 demonstrate the company's expertise in maximizing IP value across its ecosystem. The Entertainment segment's operating income surged to $1.1 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by blockbuster successes like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, showcasing Disney's continued dominance in content creation. While Linear Networks revenues declined 6.4% year over year to $2.46 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's strategic pivot toward streaming and experiential entertainment helps offset traditional media challenges. Parks and Experiences Growth Catalyst
The Parks, Experiences and Products division represents a significant growth driver for 2025 and beyond. Despite some international headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2024, domestic operations showed resilience with a 4.8% increase in operating income. The company's ambitious expansion plans, including new attractions and experiences, position it for strong growth.
The integration of popular IP like Bluey into parks and cruises, alongside existing successful franchises, creates multiple revenue streams and enhances guest experiences. The segment's guidance projecting 6-8% operating income growth for fiscal 2025 reflects management's confidence in this division's potential, despite some near-term challenges, including weather-related impacts and pre-launch costs. Investment Perspective
Looking ahead to 2025, Disney presents a compelling investment opportunity despite some financial considerations. While the company's premium valuation of 2.21X (3-year trailing 12-month P/S) compared to the Zacks
Media Conglomerates industry's 1.12X might concern some investors, this premium reflects Disney's strong market position and growth potential. DIS’ 3-Year P/S TTM Ratio Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The current debt level of $45.81 billion and cash position of $6 billion require careful management, but the company's strong cash flow generation and strategic initiatives provide confidence in its financial outlook.
The company's guidance of high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth for fiscal 2025, complemented by a $3 billion stock repurchase program, demonstrates management's commitment to shareholder value. The Entertainment segment expects double-digit percentage operating income growth, while the streaming business projects an $875 million increase in operating income. The convergence of successful streaming operations, powerful IP monetization and parks expansion creates a robust foundation for growth. Disney's commitment to strategic investments across all segments, while maintaining operational efficiency, suggests strong potential for shareholder returns. The company's projection of double-digit adjusted EPS growth through fiscal 2027 further reinforces the long-term investment thesis. Conclusion
For investors looking to capitalize on the entertainment industry's evolution, Disney represents a unique opportunity to invest in a company successfully navigating digital transformation while leveraging its unmatched IP portfolio and physical assets. The stock's current trajectory, strong year-to-date performance and forward-looking metrics make it an attractive investment proposition heading into 2025, despite near-term challenges in certain segments. Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
3 Key Reasons Why Disney is a Stock to Buy Ahead of 2025
Disney (DIS - Free Report) is positioning itself for significant growth as it approaches 2025, leveraging its unparalleled content ecosystem, streaming success and expanding parks business. With fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrating strong execution across segments and a clear strategic roadmap ahead, Disney presents a compelling investment case. The stock has outperformed the broader market, gaining 23.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s growth of 11%, reflecting investor confidence. With fiscal 2025 revenues estimated to reach $94.94 billion, indicating 3.91% year-over-year growth, here are three key reasons why investors should consider Disney stock ahead of 2025.
Year-to-date Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Strategic Entertainment Evolution
Disney's remarkable transformation in the entertainment landscape positions it for substantial growth heading into 2025. The company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results demonstrate this evolution, with adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.59% and showcasing a robust 39% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings has moved north by 0.6% to $5.41 per share over the past 30 days, indicating 8.85% growth from the year-ago period, reflecting growing analyst confidence in Disney's execution capabilities.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
The streaming division achieved a significant milestone by turning profitable with a $253 million operating profit against the previous year's loss. While the company anticipates modest growth in Disney+ Core subscribers in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 amid competition from Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) -owned Amazon Prime Video and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) -owned Apple TV+, its strategic focus on profitability and content quality positions it well in the streaming landscape. This transformation, coupled with Disney+ reaching 122.7 million paid subscribers and 14% growth in ad revenues, signals the success of DIS’ digital transition strategy.
Content and IP Monetization Excellence
Disney's unparalleled ability to monetize intellectual property across multiple platforms sets it apart from competitors. The recent expansion of the Bluey franchise exemplifies this strength, with the beloved series becoming 2024's most-watched show globally on Disney+. The upcoming theatrical release in 2027 and integration into Disney parks and cruises starting in 2025 demonstrate the company's expertise in maximizing IP value across its ecosystem.
The Entertainment segment's operating income surged to $1.1 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by blockbuster successes like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, showcasing Disney's continued dominance in content creation. While Linear Networks revenues declined 6.4% year over year to $2.46 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company's strategic pivot toward streaming and experiential entertainment helps offset traditional media challenges.
Parks and Experiences Growth Catalyst
The Parks, Experiences and Products division represents a significant growth driver for 2025 and beyond. Despite some international headwinds in the fourth quarter of 2024, domestic operations showed resilience with a 4.8% increase in operating income. The company's ambitious expansion plans, including new attractions and experiences, position it for strong growth.
The integration of popular IP like Bluey into parks and cruises, alongside existing successful franchises, creates multiple revenue streams and enhances guest experiences. The segment's guidance projecting 6-8% operating income growth for fiscal 2025 reflects management's confidence in this division's potential, despite some near-term challenges, including weather-related impacts and pre-launch costs.
Investment Perspective
Looking ahead to 2025, Disney presents a compelling investment opportunity despite some financial considerations. While the company's premium valuation of 2.21X (3-year trailing 12-month P/S) compared to the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry's 1.12X might concern some investors, this premium reflects Disney's strong market position and growth potential.
DIS’ 3-Year P/S TTM Ratio
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The current debt level of $45.81 billion and cash position of $6 billion require careful management, but the company's strong cash flow generation and strategic initiatives provide confidence in its financial outlook.
The company's guidance of high-single-digit adjusted EPS growth for fiscal 2025, complemented by a $3 billion stock repurchase program, demonstrates management's commitment to shareholder value. The Entertainment segment expects double-digit percentage operating income growth, while the streaming business projects an $875 million increase in operating income.
The convergence of successful streaming operations, powerful IP monetization and parks expansion creates a robust foundation for growth. Disney's commitment to strategic investments across all segments, while maintaining operational efficiency, suggests strong potential for shareholder returns. The company's projection of double-digit adjusted EPS growth through fiscal 2027 further reinforces the long-term investment thesis.
Conclusion
For investors looking to capitalize on the entertainment industry's evolution, Disney represents a unique opportunity to invest in a company successfully navigating digital transformation while leveraging its unmatched IP portfolio and physical assets. The stock's current trajectory, strong year-to-date performance and forward-looking metrics make it an attractive investment proposition heading into 2025, despite near-term challenges in certain segments. Disney currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.