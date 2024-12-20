Buy 5 Value Stocks Amid Strong Upside Potential in the Short Term

U.S. stock markets are experiencing volatility as we approach the end of 2024. On Dec 18, the Fed cut the Fed fund rate by another 25 basis points to complete the 2024 rate cut cycle with a full 1% deduction. However, the central bank indicated just two rate cuts of 25 basis points in 2025 instead of four suggested in September.
At this stage, investors should be prepared to minimize fluctuations in their portfolio and consequently rebalance it with suitable financial assets to maintain stability. It would be prudent to pick value stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank to cushion the portfolio and make some gains from the upside potential. These stocks could prove to be valuable once the rally resumes.
Five such stocks with a solid short-term price upside are:
Leidos Holdings Inc. ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) , First American Financial Corp. ( FAF Quick Quote FAF - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) , The Gap Inc. ( GAP Quick Quote GAP - Free Report) and SkyWest Inc. ( SKYW Quick Quote SKYW - Free Report) . Volatility Likely to Persists
Wall Street’s volatility is likely to continue in the near future as market participants remained concerned about highly overvalued U.S. equities as the bull run has been continuing since January 2023. Moreover, investors are uncertain regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s economic policies.
Trump’s popular policies like the reduction of corporate tax, deregulation and imposition of tariffs on foreign products are expected to boost economic growth, especially for the domestic industries. At the same time, these policies may lead to higher inflation rate, which will make it harder for the Fed’s goal of a soft landing of the U.S. economy.
5 Value Stocks to Buy With Strong Short-Term Upside
These five value stocks have strong revenues and earnings potential in 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a
Value Score of A. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Leidos Holdings Inc.
Leidos Holdings’ defense solutions continue to witness increased contract wins from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies. These contract wins enhanced LDOS’ bookings, which led to a solid backlog of $40.56 billion at the end of September 2024. Such a solid backlog bolsters its revenue growth prospects.
The favorable macroeconomic environment in the nation, backed by an impressive U.S. defense budget, has also been boosting the growth prospects of LDOS. It holds a solid solvency position. A solid financial position of LDOS enables it to reward its shareholders with regular dividend payouts as well as lucrative share repurchases.
Leidos Holdings has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 1.7% over the last seven days. The forward P/E of Leidos Holdings for the current financial year is 14.47X, lower than the broad-market index — the S&P 500’s 18.95X. It has a PEG ratio of 0.84, lower than the S&P 500’s 2.25.
Huge Short-Term Upside for LDOS Stock
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 30.4% from the last closing price of $143.20. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $153 to $220. This indicates a maximum upside of 53.6% and no downside. First American Financial Corp.
First American Financial should continue to benefit from the strength of its commercial business and increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. FAF has been actively pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its core business and expand its valuation and data businesses. FAF’s continued investment in long-term strategic initiatives, including the expansion of title plant assets and the upgrade of technology solutions to increase efficiency, bodes well.
First American Financial has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 17.2% and 30.6%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 5.3% over the last 60 days. The forward P/E of First American Financial for the current financial year is 14.95X, lower than the S&P 500’s 18.95X. It has a PEG ratio of 0.84, lower than the S&P 500’s 2.25.
Robust Short-Term Upside for FAF Shares
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 23% from the last closing price of $61.55. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $72 to $84. This indicates a maximum upside of 36.5% and no downside. McKesson Corp.
McKesson is benefiting from the recovery in demand, thereby driving volumes. Moreover, improving products pricing is boosting sales. MCK’s distribution business will continue to benefit from higher volume of specialty products, including an increase in volume from retail national account customers.
Rising demand for extended and primary care will drive topline for Medical-Surgical business in fiscal 2024. Moreover, improving demand for healthcare-related technologies and rise in prescriptions from third-party logistics will be key factors driving revenues from MCK’s Prescription Technology Solutions segment. MCK continues to actively pursue deals, divestitures and acquisitions to drive growth.
McKesson has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 16.2% and 19.3%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days. The forward P/E of McKesson for the current financial year is 17.66X, lower than the S&P 500’s 18.95X. It has a PEG ratio of 1.30, lower than the S&P 500’s 2.25.
Excellent Short-Term Upside for MCK Stock
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 17.6% from the last closing price of $579.22. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $622 to $715. This indicates a maximum upside of 24.3% and no downside. The Gap Inc.
The Gap is well on track with its cost-control efforts and disciplined inventory management. It has been smoothly progressing on the reinvigoration of its brands. GAP has been witnessing lower commodity costs and improved promotions, which have been aiding margins.
During third-quarter fiscal 2024, the gross margin expanded 140 basis points year over year on gains from higher merchandise margins, lower commodity costs and better promotional activity. In addition, GAP’s top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the reported quarter. GAP anticipates commodity cost tailwinds in the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2024 sales are likely to grow 1.5-2% year over year.
The Gap has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 2.1% and 6.6%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 8% over the last 30 days. The forward P/E of The Gap for the current financial year is 11.85X, lower than the S&P 500’s 18.95X. It has a PEG ratio of 0.55, lower than the S&P 500’s 2.25.
Impressive Short-Term Upside for GAP Shares
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 16.6% from the last closing price of $23.88. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $16 to $35. This indicates a maximum upside of 46.6% and a downside of 33%. SkyWest Inc.
SkyWest’s fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. SKYW has fleet-related agreements with other airline heavyweights like United Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By 2026-end, SKYW is scheduled to operate 278 E175 aircraft. SKYW's shareholder-friendly approach through share buybacks is commendable. SKYW repurchased 217,000 shares of common stock for $16.3 million during third-quarter 2024.
SkyWest has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 8.3% and 16.6%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 7.1% over the last 60 days. The forward P/E of SkyWest for the current financial year is 14.16X, lower than the S&P 500’s 18.95X. It has a PEG ratio of 0.14, lower than the S&P 500’s 2.25.
Solid Short-Term Upside for SKYW Stock
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 11.3% from the last closing price of $102.38. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $70 to $130. This indicates a maximum upside of 27% and a downside of 31.6%.
