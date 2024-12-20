Buy These 5 3D Printing Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio for 2025

3D Printing or additive manufacturing is a process of making three-dimensional objects from a digital file. Since its conception in the 1980s, 3D Printing has graduated from being a novelty to having an enterprise focus with widespread usage in diverse industries, including automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, technology and medical.
This space focuses on companies developing the 3D printing process and the technology to run the same, the distributors and retail firms distributing it, and firms that use it to create their products.
We recommend five
3D Printing stocks to add to your portfolio to strengthen it in 2025 as the have strong upside potential in the short term. These are: Autodesk Inc. ( ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) , NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , GE Aerospace ( GE Quick Quote GE - Free Report) , L3Harris Technologies Inc. ( LHX Quick Quote LHX - Free Report) and Carpenter Technology Corp. ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) . Vast Application of 3D Printing Technology
3D printing technology has even found application in the sports industry for the development of custom protective gear and spike plates for soccer shoes. The retail sector has also deployed technology for manufacturing jewelry and home decor items, among others. Of late, 3D Printing technology has ventured into creative sectors like fashion and gaming.
5 3D Printing Stocks to Buy for 2025
These five 3D printing stocks have strong revenues and earnings growth potential for 2025 and have seen positive earnings estimate revisions in the last 60 days. Each of our picks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Autodesk Inc.
Autodesk has solid long-term growth prospects as it is well positioned to capitalize on the rapid adoption of computer-aided designing and manufacturing through its comprehensive product portfolio. ADSK’s Autodesk Fusion is an innovative platform for creating CAD models for 3D printing.
This tool of ADSK allows users to create “prismatic” models such as gears or brackets, as well as creating more “organic” models using T-Splines, including characters, plants, and vehicles. This platform enables users to automatically orient and arrange parts within 3D printer's build volume.
Impressive Short-Term Price Upside for ADSK Stock
Autodesk has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 12.9% and 11.6%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 1.9% over the last 30 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 12.7% from the last closing price of $293.63. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $275 to $375. This indicates a maximum upside of 27.7% and a downside of 6.3%. NVIDIA Corp.
NVIDIA offers an innovative methodology for machine learning assisted 3D printing. The NVIDIA RTX platform features the fastest real-time GPU-rendering solutions for 3D designers. NVIDIA NGP Instant NeRF platform enables users to reconstruct a mesh object of the 3D printed model.
AI (artificial intelligence) -powered NVIDIA RTX technology offers designers, architects, and artists interactively ray trace in the application viewport, transforming the creative design workflow and delivering significantly faster rendering than traditional CPU-based solutions. NVDA’s AI technology like NVIDIA DLSS significantly boost frame rates for creating architectural designs and developing immersive 3D space.
Massive Short-Term Price Upside for NVDA Shares
NVIDIA has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 48.7% and 41.5%, respectively, for next year (ending January 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for next-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the last seven days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 35.7% from the last closing price of $130.68. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $135 to $220. This indicates a maximum upside of 68.4% and no downside. GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace is a long-time adopter of additive manufacturing/ 3D printing technology. GE’s LEAP engines include 3D printed fuel nozzles raising fuel efficiency by 15%. GE’s proprietary 3D-printed fuel nozzle tips are 25% lighter and five times more durable than other manufactured counterparts.
The company’s GE9X includes GE’s 3D printed fuel nozzle. Management said that 3D printing enabled the GE9X engine to be 10% more fuel efficient than the its GE90 version engines. GE Aerospace has undertaken a sizeable investment plan to scale production of its 3D printing-enabled LEAP engines.
Huge Short-Term Price Upside for GE Stock
GE Aerospace has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 12.6% and 22.4%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 1.2% over the last 60 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 31.2% from the last closing price of $164.80. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $183 to $235. This indicates a maximum upside of 42.6% and no downside. L3Harris Technologies Inc.
L3Harris Technologies utilize metal 3D Printing in developing and producing metal alloy additive manufacturing parts for aerospace and defense propulsion and power systems. LHX has been testing durable materials crucial for satellite component production using 3D printing.
For that, LHX leveraged the International Space Station National Laboratory. In addition, on SpaceX’s 27th Commercial Resupply Services mission, LHX launched a project for testing a 3D printed radio frequency circuit and other materials.
Robust Short-Term Price Upside for LHX Shares
L3Harris Technologies has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 3.2% and 9.8%, respectively, for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings has improved 0.1% over the last seven days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 29.4% from the last closing price of $210.64. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $206 to $324. This indicates a maximum upside of 53.8% and a downside of 1.6%. Carpenter Technology Corp.
Carpenter Technology is a leader in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing/ 3D printing processes and soft magnetics applications. CRS has expanded additive manufacturing capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.
CRS primarily processes basic raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, titanium, manganese, chromium, molybdenum, iron scrap and other metal alloying elements through various melting, hot forming and cold working facilities to produce finished products in the form of billet, bar, rod, wire and narrow strip in many sizes and finishes. CRS also produces certain metal powders and parts.
Strong Short-Term Price Upside for CRS Shares
Carpenter Technology has expected revenue and earnings growth rates of 6.9% and 42.2%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.4% over the last 30 days.
The
average short-term price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 14.2% from the last closing price of $169.59. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $112 to $220. This indicates a maximum upside of 29.7% and a downside of 34%.
Image: Bigstock
Buy These 5 3D Printing Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio for 2025
