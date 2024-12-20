International Markets and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE): A Deep Dive for Investors

Did you analyze how
Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending October 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this information technology products and services provider, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.
In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.
Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.
While analyzing HPE's performance for the last quarter, we found some intriguing trends in revenues from its overseas segments that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $8.46 billion, marking an improvement of 15.1% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of HPE's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.
Unveiling Trends in HPE's International Revenues
During the quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $2.75 billion in revenue, making up 32.47% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion, this meant a surprise of -7.43%. Looking back, Europe, Middle East and Africa contributed $2.56 billion, or 33.14%, in the previous quarter, and $2.55 billion, or 34.63%, in the same quarter of the previous year.
Asia Pacific and Japan accounted for 21.66% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.83 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +1.06%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.81 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Asia Pacific and Japan contributed $1.75 billion (22.63%) and $1.57 billion (21.34%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets
It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post revenues of $7.82 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 15.7% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Japan to this revenue are 34.7% and 21.2%, translating into $2.71 billion and $1.66 billion, respectively.
For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $32.36 billion, which is an improvement of 7.4% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe, Middle East and Africa will contribute 35.2% ($11.39 billion) and Asia Pacific and Japan 21.5% ($6.96 billion) to the total revenue.
Closing Remarks
The dependency of Hewlett Packard Enterprise on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.
In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.
At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.
Boasting a remarkable track record that's been
externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Recent Stock Market Performance
The stock has declined by 3.9% over the past month compared to the 0.7% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has increased 1.8% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 2.7% relative to the S&P 500's 3% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 5.9% increase.
