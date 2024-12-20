Costco (COST) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how
Costco ( COST Quick Quote COST - Free Report) performed internationally during the quarter ending November 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this warehouse club operator, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.
In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.
International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.
In our recent assessment of COST's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.
The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $62.15 billion, marking an improvement of 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of COST's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.
Decoding COST's International Revenue Trends
Other International accounted for 13.93% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $8.66 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.17%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $8.64 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Other International contributed $10.7 billion (13.43%) and $8.07 billion (13.95%) to the total revenue, respectively.
Of the total revenue, $8.4 billion came from Canada during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 13.52%. This represented a surprise of -1.11% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $8.5 billion to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $11.09 billion, or 13.91%, and $7.9 billion, or 13.67%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.
International Revenue Predictions
Wall Street analysts expect Costco to report a total revenue of $62.54 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 7% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Other International and Canada are predicted to be 14.6% and 13.3%, corresponding to amounts of $9.12 billion and $8.3 billion, respectively.
Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $272.3 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 7% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Other International and Canada are projected to be 13.9% ($37.95 billion) and 13.8% ($37.45 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.
The Bottom Line
Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Costco. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.
In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.
Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.
The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through
external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.
At present, Costco holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Examining the Latest Trends in Costco's Stock Value
The stock has witnessed a decline of 0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 0.7%. In the same interval, the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector, to which Costco belongs, has registered an increase of 3.2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw an increase of 5.9%, while the S&P 500 increased by 3%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 8.4% during this timeframe.
Image: Bigstock
