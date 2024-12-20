Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree With Multiple Properties

Intending to maximize shareholders’ wealth,
Four Corners Property Trust ( FCPT Quick Quote FCPT - Free Report) is on board with multiple acquisitions. These moves will foster portfolio strength and yield incremental revenues over time.
In effect, FCPT recently announced shelling out $13.5 million to purchase two Riverview Health properties through sale-leaseback. These represent outpatient primary care units out of several such properties held by Hamilton County (Indiana), the owner of Riverview Health, a non-profit health curator.
The properties lie in the highly trafficked corridor in Indiana, secured under triple-net leases with a weighted average term of 12 years remaining. The transaction was executed at a capitalization rate of 7.3% on rent net of transaction costs.
At the same time, FCPT announced two additional acquisitions, that of a MercyOne outpatient clinic property in Iowa for $2.8 million and the other one being a P.F. Chang’s bistro property in Illinois for $4.8 million.
FCPT’s Past Acquisitions
Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree.
In mid-December, FCPT announced the buyout of a City Barbeque property for $2.6 million in a highly trafficked corridor in Georgia. The unit is a new development, corporate-operated with 11 years of term remaining. It also acquired a triple net leased, corporate-operated Panera Bread unit in Indiana for $2 million.Early in December, Four Corners announced the purchase of a corporate-operated, triple-net-leased NAPA Auto Parts property for $2.0 million in New York.
These strategic moves not only broaden FCPT's footprint in various states but also ensure portfolio diversification. Such efforts benefit the company and its investors as they gain exposure to growing industries and establish long-term lease agreements with strong tenants.
However, the company’s expansions may face potential headwinds in a still high-interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs elevated.
Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have risen 9% compared with the
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
