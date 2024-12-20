MRK's Pivotal Study on Two-Drug, Once-Daily HIV Pill Meets Goals

Merck ( MRK Quick Quote MRK - Free Report) announced positive topline data from two pivotal phase III studies evaluating the investigational, once-daily, oral, two-drug, single-tablet regimen of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection.
The phase III MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 studies evaluated DOR/ISL (100 mg/0.25 mg) in adults with HIV-1 infection who are on different antiretroviral therapy regimens like baseline antiretroviral therapy and bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide, respectively.
Data from both studies showed that treatment with DOR/ISL demonstrated non-inferiority versus comparator antiretroviral therapies in adults with virologically suppressed HIV-1, the success criteria for the primary efficacy hypothesis.
However, the MK-8591A-052 study failed to meet the superiority criteria, but both studies met the primary safety objectives.
Year to date, shares of Merck have declined 8.8% against the
industry’s growth of 4.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on MRK's HIV-1 Program
Besides MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 studies, two other ongoing phase III studies are evaluating DOR/ISL for the treatment of HIV-1.
The MK-8591A-053 study is evaluating DOR/ISL in treatment-naïve people with HIV and the MK-8591A-054 is evaluating open-label DOR/ISL in people who participated in earlier phase III studies on the two-drug, single-tablet regimen of DOR/ISL.
In the United States, doravirine in combination with other antiretrovirals and as a single agent is approved under the trade name Pifeltro for treating adults with HIV-1. It is also approved as a component of a single-tablet regimen under the trade name Delstrigo for treating HIV-1.
Islatravir, an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in multiple studies in combination with other antiretroviral therapies for the treatment of HIV-1.
Merck decided to evaluate a lower dose of its HIV candidate islatravir in a phase III program several months after the FDA put studies on the candidate on hold last year. While six studies on islatravir were placed on full clinical hold, seven were put on partial clinical hold. Now the new phase III studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
Recent Updates on MRK's Islatravir
Merck along with partner
Gilead Sciences ( GILD Quick Quote GILD - Free Report) is evaluating the investigational combination of islatravir and the latter’s, first-in-class HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, in a phase II study for the treatment of HIV.
New
data, announced in October 2024, showed that a treatment switch to an investigational oral once-weekly combination regimen of MRK’s islatravir and GILD’s lenacapavir maintained viral suppression in adults at week 48.
Lenacapavir is approved under the brand name Sunlenca in the United States for treating HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug-resistant infections.
GILD also markets Biktarvy, as a once-a-day single tablet, to treat HIV-1 in adults and children.
Gilead is a dominant player in the HIV market. The company developed the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis to help reduce new HIV infections and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice yearly.
MRK's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the biotech sector are
Castle Biosciences, Inc. ( CSTL Quick Quote CSTL - Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics, Inc. ( SPRO Quick Quote SPRO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2024 bottom line have moved from a loss of 59 cents to earnings of 34 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.15 to $1.84 during the same time. Year to date, shares of CSTL have surged 25.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.29. During the same time, estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $1.54 to 79 cents. Year to date, shares of SPRO have lost 32.%.
SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 94.42%.
Image: Bigstock
MRK's Pivotal Study on Two-Drug, Once-Daily HIV Pill Meets Goals
Merck (MRK - Free Report) announced positive topline data from two pivotal phase III studies evaluating the investigational, once-daily, oral, two-drug, single-tablet regimen of doravirine/islatravir (DOR/ISL) in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1 infection.
The phase III MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 studies evaluated DOR/ISL (100 mg/0.25 mg) in adults with HIV-1 infection who are on different antiretroviral therapy regimens like baseline antiretroviral therapy and bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide, respectively.
Data from both studies showed that treatment with DOR/ISL demonstrated non-inferiority versus comparator antiretroviral therapies in adults with virologically suppressed HIV-1, the success criteria for the primary efficacy hypothesis.
However, the MK-8591A-052 study failed to meet the superiority criteria, but both studies met the primary safety objectives.
Year to date, shares of Merck have declined 8.8% against the industry’s growth of 4.4%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
More on MRK's HIV-1 Program
Besides MK-8591A-051 and MK-8591A-052 studies, two other ongoing phase III studies are evaluating DOR/ISL for the treatment of HIV-1.
The MK-8591A-053 study is evaluating DOR/ISL in treatment-naïve people with HIV and the MK-8591A-054 is evaluating open-label DOR/ISL in people who participated in earlier phase III studies on the two-drug, single-tablet regimen of DOR/ISL.
In the United States, doravirine in combination with other antiretrovirals and as a single agent is approved under the trade name Pifeltro for treating adults with HIV-1. It is also approved as a component of a single-tablet regimen under the trade name Delstrigo for treating HIV-1.
Islatravir, an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in multiple studies in combination with other antiretroviral therapies for the treatment of HIV-1.
Merck decided to evaluate a lower dose of its HIV candidate islatravir in a phase III program several months after the FDA put studies on the candidate on hold last year. While six studies on islatravir were placed on full clinical hold, seven were put on partial clinical hold. Now the new phase III studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL).
Recent Updates on MRK's Islatravir
Merck along with partner Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) is evaluating the investigational combination of islatravir and the latter’s, first-in-class HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir, in a phase II study for the treatment of HIV.
New data, announced in October 2024, showed that a treatment switch to an investigational oral once-weekly combination regimen of MRK’s islatravir and GILD’s lenacapavir maintained viral suppression in adults at week 48.
Lenacapavir is approved under the brand name Sunlenca in the United States for treating HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug-resistant infections.
GILD also markets Biktarvy, as a once-a-day single tablet, to treat HIV-1 in adults and children.
Gilead is a dominant player in the HIV market. The company developed the first single-tablet regimen to treat HIV, the first antiretroviral for pre-exposure prophylaxis to help reduce new HIV infections and the first long-acting injectable HIV treatment medication administered twice yearly.
MRK's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Merck currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the biotech sector are Castle Biosciences, Inc. (CSTL - Free Report) and Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2024 bottom line have moved from a loss of 59 cents to earnings of 34 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $2.15 to $1.84 during the same time. Year to date, shares of CSTL have surged 25.5%.
CSTL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 172.72%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.59 to $1.29. During the same time, estimates for 2025 loss per share have narrowed from $1.54 to 79 cents. Year to date, shares of SPRO have lost 32.%.
SPRO’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 94.42%.