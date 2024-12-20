Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 20, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) rose 7.1% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.38.
  • Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) jumped 4.5% after announcing that it is expanding its route network from Denver International Airport by unveiling eight new flights.
  • Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) gained 3.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $568.7 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565.3 million.
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) plummetted 20.1% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 66 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Accenture PLC (ACN) - free report >>

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - free report >>

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) - free report >>

Lamb Weston (LW) - free report >>

Published in

airlines computers consumer-staples