RARE Submits BLA to the FDA for Sanfilippo Syndrome Gene Therapy

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( RARE Quick Quote RARE - Free Report) announced that it has submitted a biologics license application (BLA) to the FDA for its UX111 (ABO-102) AAV gene therapy as a treatment for patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) under the accelerated approval pathway.
Earlier this year, the FDA aligned with Ultragenyx, after a thorough evaluation, on the use of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) heparan sulfate (HS) as a well-characterized biomarker to support an accelerated approval pathway for mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) disorders, including Sanfilippo syndrome.
Ultragenyx’s BLA submission for UX111 is backed by data, including findings from the ongoing, pivotal phase I/II/III Transpher A study. Results show that treatment with UX111 led to a rapid and lasting reduction in HS levels in the CSF of patients with MPS IIIA. Additionally, maintaining lower CSF HS levels over time was linked to improved long-term cognitive development, contrasting with the decline observed in natural history data. The investigational gene therapy was overall well-tolerated in the study. Adverse events related to treatment with the candidate were mostly mild to moderate in severity.
Subject to approval, UX111 will become the first FDA-approved therapy for MPS IIIA in the United States. MPS IIIA is a rare fatal lysosomal storage disease that primarily affects the brain. Per Ultragenyx, approximately 3,000 to 5,000 patients in commercially accessible geographies are affected by this disease, with a median life expectancy of 15 years. UX111 was added to RARE’s pipeline following an exclusive license agreement with Abeona Therapeutics in 2022.
The investigational gene therapy enjoys the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations in the United States. In the EU, it has been granted the PRIME and Orphan Medicinal Product designations.
RARE Initiates Phase III Angelman Syndrome Study for GTX-102
In a separate press release, Ultragenyx announced that it has dosed the first patient in the pivotal phase III Aspire study evaluating the efficacy and safety of GTX-102, its investigational antisense oligonucleotide, for Angelman syndrome (AS). Per RARE, the 48-week Aspire study will enroll around 120 AS patients, aged four to 17, with a genetically confirmed diagnosis of full maternal UBE3A gene deletion. The enrolled population will then be randomized equally to either receive GTX-102 by intrathecal injection via lumbar puncture, or to the sham comparator group.
Children enrolled in the treatment group will receive three monthly 8 mg loading doses of GTX-102, followed by a maintenance phase with up to 14 mg doses quarterly. Those in the sham comparator group can switch to treatment after completing the initial study duration. Per RARE, this dosing strategy has been previously confirmed by the data from the phase I/II study of the candidate for the AS indication.
The primary endpoint of the Aspire study is the improvement in cognition assessed by the Bayley-4 cognitive raw score and the key secondary endpoint will be the Multi-domain Responder Index across the five domains of cognition, receptive communication, behavior, gross motor function and sleep.
Ultragenyx is also on track to initiate an open-label clinical study, named Aurora, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of GTX-102 for treating other AS genotypes in other patient age groups in 2025. This additional study aims to enable treatment for a broader range of AS patients.
AS is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that affects cognitive and motor function, making walking, communicating and performing daily activities more difficult, which takes a serious toll on the quality of life of the patients suffering from it.
Other Key Clinical Programs in RARE’s Pipeline
Ultragenyx has several other interesting gene therapy candidates in its pipeline. RARE and its partner, Mereo BioPharma
, are jointly developing UX143 (setrusumab) monoclonal antibody forpediatric and young adult patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) in two late-stage studies, Orbit and Cosmic. In October, the FDA granted the Breakthrough Therapy designation to UX143 for the OI indication.
The company is also evaluating UX701, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy, in a phase I/II/III Cyprus2+ study to treat Wilson disease. Earlier this year, Ultragenyx
announced that the phase III GlucoGene study (NCT05139316), evaluating its investigational AAV8 gene therapy, DTX401, to treat glycogen storage disease type Ia patients aged eight years and older achieved its primary endpoint with statistical significance. The GlucoGene study also met its key secondary endpoints. The next step for the company involves discussing these results with regulatory authorities to support a marketing application in 2025. RARE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
