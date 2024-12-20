We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TPG in Advanced Talks to Acquire Crown Castle's Fiber Unit
According to people familiar with the matter, private equity firm, TPG is in advanced talks to buy Crown Castle, Inc.’s (CCI - Free Report) fiber business for $8 billion.
Per Bloomberg, the deal for the fiber and wireless assets is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. No final decision has been made and there is a chance that the ongoing discussions may not succeed or a different buyer might appear.
Over the past few years, private equity firms have been actively investing in fiber and digital infrastructure companies to facilitate their expansion efforts. Crown Castle's wireless portfolio includes a network of small cells, which are small antennas that boost the capacity of wireless networks. These small cells are interconnected via fiber optic cable.
The potential sale would enable Crown Castle to focus on its core towers business, which consists of more than 40,000 towers across the United States as of Sept. 30, 2024.
In October 2024, TPG, along with fiber network owner Zayo Group, was in contention for the acquisition of this business as reported by Reuters.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have declined 6% in the past six months against the industry’s 1.7% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.