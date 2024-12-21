Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Take-Two Interactive (
TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) standing at $181.97, reflecting a +0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.
The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games's shares have seen a decrease of 2.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, down 18.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.39 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $5.61 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +5.2%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Take-Two Interactive currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.22. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.31.
It is also worth noting that TTWO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
