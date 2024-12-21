We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX - Free Report) standing at $42.25, reflecting a +1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.71%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.27, showcasing an 8% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.08% higher. Currently, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.