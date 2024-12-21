We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) closed at $175.92, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.35% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The upcoming earnings release of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.70, marking a 11.84% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating a 13.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $5.11 billion, signifying shifts of +18.43% and +17.72%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.06.
Also, we should mention that IBKR has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.34.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.