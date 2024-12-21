We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) reached $68.40, with a +1.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 54.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $180.03 million, indicating a 28.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.62 per share and a revenue of $598.28 million, signifying shifts of -10.71% and +16.5%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.