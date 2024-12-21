We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.27, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.
The the stock of chip packaging and test services provider has fallen by 4.63% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amkor Technology in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.37, indicating a 22.92% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the year-ago period.
AMKR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $6.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.48% and -2.52%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.58.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, placing it within the top 50% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
