Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $43.86, indicating a +0.8% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.18, signifying a 60.93% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $985 million, down 5% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.84.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
