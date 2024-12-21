We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) closed at $7.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.54%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.86 million, indicating a 21.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $38.6 million, representing changes of +1266.67% and +58.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.24.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
