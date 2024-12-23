Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a pet products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY - Free Report) is a retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Lonza Group AG (LZAGY - Free Report) is a health and nutrition solutions company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Published in

consumer-discretionary retail