Transocean Secures $111M Contract Extension From Reliance Industries
Transocean Ltd. (RIG - Free Report) recently announced its $111 million contract extension with India-based Reliance Industries Limited, secured for its deepwater drillship, Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1. The contract lays down a 270-day program that will commence immediately after the existing contract. The immediate continuation of drillship services after the existing contract will minimize the idle time of the rig, enhance operational efficiency, optimize the rig’s utilization and strengthen Transocean’s foothold in the Asia-Pacific region.
An Insight Into RIG’s Original Contract
The original six-well contract between Transocean and Reliance was announced in September this year. The estimated duration of the original contract was 300 days, with operations expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and will contribute approximately $123 million to the company’s backlog, excluding additional services.
Long-Term Growth and Stability
Transocean secures operational stability through 2029 via Reliance’s contract extension of the ultra-deepwater drillship project. The contract will add $111 million to the company’s backlog, strengthen its cash flow predictability and position it as a major player in the drillship service-providing industry internationally.
