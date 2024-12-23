See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Eagle International Stock Fund I(EISIX - Free Report) : 0.95% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. EISIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. With annual returns of 8.98% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
American Funds Growth Portfolio 529C(CGPCX - Free Report) : 1.17% expense ratio and 0% management fee. CGPCX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.3% over the last five years, CGPCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
WPG Partners Small/Micro Cap Value Fund(WPGTX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. WPGTX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. WPGTX has an expense ratio of 1.1%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 14.83% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.