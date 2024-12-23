See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Brown Advisory WMC Strategic European Equity & Income I(BAFHX - Free Report) : 1.05% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. BAFHX is a Europe - Equity mutual fund option, and these funds tend to invest their assets in stocks across the European continent, including countries such as Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. With annual returns of 9.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
American Funds Investor Company of America R6(RICGX - Free Report) : 0.27% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RICGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 15.57% over the last five years, RICGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Neuberger Berman Genesis Trust(NBGEX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. NBGEX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. NBGEX has an expense ratio of 1.09%, management fee of 1.06%, and annual returns of 10.9% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.