Bruker Adds Another 1.2 GHz NMR System in Switzerland, Stock Climbs

Bruker Corporation’s ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) 1.2 GHz Ascend Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer has been accepted at the Swiss High-field NMR Facility, operated jointly by the University of Basel, ETH Zürich, and the University of Zürich. This state-of-the-art instrument will significantly enhance the research capabilities of several user groups, enabling advanced studies in structural biology and macromolecular analysis.
The latest 1.2 GHz NMR from Bruker is placed at the University of Zürich, marking the second of its kind in Switzerland. The first one, located at ETH, is used to develop solid-state NMR techniques and to study materials and biological systems.
BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
After the announcement on Friday, Bruker shares gained 3.1%, finishing the session at $57. The latest development is expected to bolster the company’s BioSpin segment, which has been seeing strong demand across the academic, government and industrial research markets outside of China, as well as strong contributions from the new automation, software and services business. Accordingly, we expect the market sentiment surrounding the BRKR stock to remain positive surrounding this news.
Bruker has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects the company’s 2024 revenues to increase by 13.1%. It delivered an average earnings beat of 5.3% in the trailing four quarters.
Significance of BRKR’s New Installation
The Swiss High-field NMR Facility has locations at Biozentrum Basel and the University of Zürich. The new 1.2 GHz NMR complements the existing 800 MHz NMR in Basel and other high-field NMRs for protein structure determination, measurement of protein dynamics, ligand binding studies, conformational fingerprinting and the analysis of protein-protein interactions.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A key representative at the University of Zürich stated that the 1.2 GHz NMR enables the study of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) in greater detail to define dynamic behavior and conduct drug binding studies. The higher resolution and dispersion at 1.2 GHz enhance the study of interactions of drug candidates with GPCRs. Another spokesperson of Biozentrum Basel noted that the 1.2 GHz NMR allows us to study structures and dynamics of chaperone-client complexes at atomic resolution. These detailed descriptions will reveal biophysical laws governing chaperone function, with implications for neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s.
Industry Prospects Favoring Bruker
Per a
research report, the global NMR Spectroscopy market was valued at $760.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.1% by 2030. Key factors driving the market growth include increasing funding & investment initiatives for NMR spectroscopy in biomedical research, the rising need for affordable generic medicines and the growing scope of NMR spectroscopy in non-healthcare sectors. More Updates From Bruker
This month, Bruker announced the launch of the Dimension Nexus atomic force microscope (AFM), its newest addition to the industry-leading Dimension AFM product line. With the latest-generation NanoScope 6 controller, this new small-footprint AFM delivers wider access to Bruker’s exclusive PeakForce Tapping technology and over 50 AFM modes. The upgradability and enhanced ease of use of Dimension Nexus provide an optimal intersection of performance and value for the evolving needs of both growing labs and multi-user facilities.
BRKR Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of Bruker have declined 12.8% compared with the
industry’s 16.9% fall. BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Penumbra ( PEN Quick Quote PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health ( PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
Penumbra shares have dropped 6.2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 14.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.2%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 93.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.
Image: Bigstock
Bruker Adds Another 1.2 GHz NMR System in Switzerland, Stock Climbs
Bruker Corporation’s (BRKR - Free Report) 1.2 GHz Ascend Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometer has been accepted at the Swiss High-field NMR Facility, operated jointly by the University of Basel, ETH Zürich, and the University of Zürich. This state-of-the-art instrument will significantly enhance the research capabilities of several user groups, enabling advanced studies in structural biology and macromolecular analysis.
The latest 1.2 GHz NMR from Bruker is placed at the University of Zürich, marking the second of its kind in Switzerland. The first one, located at ETH, is used to develop solid-state NMR techniques and to study materials and biological systems.
BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News
After the announcement on Friday, Bruker shares gained 3.1%, finishing the session at $57. The latest development is expected to bolster the company’s BioSpin segment, which has been seeing strong demand across the academic, government and industrial research markets outside of China, as well as strong contributions from the new automation, software and services business. Accordingly, we expect the market sentiment surrounding the BRKR stock to remain positive surrounding this news.
Bruker has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects the company’s 2024 revenues to increase by 13.1%. It delivered an average earnings beat of 5.3% in the trailing four quarters.
Significance of BRKR’s New Installation
The Swiss High-field NMR Facility has locations at Biozentrum Basel and the University of Zürich. The new 1.2 GHz NMR complements the existing 800 MHz NMR in Basel and other high-field NMRs for protein structure determination, measurement of protein dynamics, ligand binding studies, conformational fingerprinting and the analysis of protein-protein interactions.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
A key representative at the University of Zürich stated that the 1.2 GHz NMR enables the study of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) in greater detail to define dynamic behavior and conduct drug binding studies. The higher resolution and dispersion at 1.2 GHz enhance the study of interactions of drug candidates with GPCRs. Another spokesperson of Biozentrum Basel noted that the 1.2 GHz NMR allows us to study structures and dynamics of chaperone-client complexes at atomic resolution. These detailed descriptions will reveal biophysical laws governing chaperone function, with implications for neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson’s.
Industry Prospects Favoring Bruker
Per a research report, the global NMR Spectroscopy market was valued at $760.7 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.1% by 2030. Key factors driving the market growth include increasing funding & investment initiatives for NMR spectroscopy in biomedical research, the rising need for affordable generic medicines and the growing scope of NMR spectroscopy in non-healthcare sectors.
More Updates From Bruker
This month, Bruker announced the launch of the Dimension Nexus atomic force microscope (AFM), its newest addition to the industry-leading Dimension AFM product line. With the latest-generation NanoScope 6 controller, this new small-footprint AFM delivers wider access to Bruker’s exclusive PeakForce Tapping technology and over 50 AFM modes. The upgradability and enhanced ease of use of Dimension Nexus provide an optimal intersection of performance and value for the evolving needs of both growing labs and multi-user facilities.
BRKR Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of Bruker have declined 12.8% compared with the industry’s 16.9% fall.
BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Bruker Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Penumbra (PEN - Free Report) , Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) and Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Penumbra shares have dropped 6.2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2024 earnings per share have increased 2 cents to $2.81 in the past 30 days. PEN’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.54%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 23.19%.
Estimates for Haemonetics’ fiscal 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $4.59 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have dropped 14.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 11.2%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 2.82%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 2.75%.
Estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $1.62 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 93.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11.1% rise. PAHC’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.47%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 52.17%.