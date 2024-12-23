Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention

Did you analyze how
Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO Quick Quote AVGO - Free Report) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending October 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this chipmaker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.
In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.
Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.
While delving into AVGO's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.
For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $14.05 billion, experiencing an increase of 51.2% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of AVGO's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.
Decoding AVGO's International Revenue Trends
Asia Pacific generated $7.93 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 56.43% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.26% compared to the $8.11 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific accounted for $7.04 billion (53.86%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $6.25 billion (67.26%) to the total revenue.
Europe, the Middle East and Africa accounted for 14.97% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $2.1 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.19%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $2.06 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe, the Middle East and Africa contributed $2.04 billion (15.61%) and $926 million (9.96%) to the total revenue, respectively.
International Market Revenue Projections
Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to report $14.62 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 22.2% from the year-ago quarter. Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa are expected to contribute 53.3% ($7.79 billion) and 15.2% ($2.23 billion) to the total revenue, respectively.
Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $60.86 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 18% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa are projected to be 52% ($31.66 billion) and 14.4% ($8.78 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.
Closing Remarks
Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Broadcom Inc. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.
In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.
At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.
Boasting a remarkable track record that's been
externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.
At present, Broadcom Inc. holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> Examining the Latest Trends in Broadcom Inc.'s Stock Value
Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 34.4%, against an upturn of 0.3% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Broadcom Inc. among its entities, has appreciated by 3.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen an increase of 27.9% versus the S&P 500's 4.3% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 7.5% over the same period.
