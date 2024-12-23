5 Staple Stocks to Watch in 2025 Amid Shifting Consumer Trends

Consumer staple companies are navigating a transforming landscape of consumer behavior driven by economic pressures and evolving preferences. Rising inflation, economic uncertainty and tighter household budgets are prompting a shift in spending patterns, with consumers prioritizing value and essential goods over discretionary items. Simultaneously, a heightened awareness of health and wellness is shaping purchasing decisions. In response to these evolving trends, consumer staple companies are implementing innovative strategies, positioning themselves for growth in 2025.
Consumer Shifts and Economic Pressures
Given a difficult economic environment, consumers are becoming more selective in their purchases, seeking products that provide maximum value. Persistent inflation has made affordability a top priority, with a greater focus on value purchases. However, despite these pressures, certain sectors within the staples category have managed to thrive by aligning their offerings with consumer priorities.
Alongside economic challenges, the rise of e-commerce and digital shopping platforms has further altered the way consumers interact with staple brands. Convenience, accessibility and personalized shopping experiences have become necessities for retaining customer loyalty. Another powerful shift shaping the staple market is the growing focus on health and wellness, with consumers favoring products with clean labels, natural ingredients and functional benefits. Low-sugar, plant-based and protein-rich options are becoming staples in daily diets. Beyond food, this health-first mindset is also extending to clean beauty, personal care and household products, with shoppers opting for non-toxic, sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives, including eco-friendly packaging. Recognizing these shifts, companies in the staple sector are reimagining their strategies to stay relevant and capture growth opportunities. Many are investing in product innovation, leveraging technology and acquiring brands that align with emerging trends. By staying attuned to consumer preferences, these companies ensure they remain competitive in an evolving market. 5 Stocks Likely to Thrive in 2025 Tyson Foods, Inc.’s ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) strategic initiatives, including automation and supply-chain optimization, have helped it navigate challenging market conditions. Tyson Foods has also been adapting to changing consumer preferences by investing in plant-based and healthier food products. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is responding to the increasing demand for plant-based and clean-label alternatives with several initiatives, such as its Raised & Rooted brand, and partnerships with plant-based food brands. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
These investments allow Tyson Foods to expand its portfolio of healthier food options and position itself as a leader in traditional and plant-based protein products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSN’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of around 2% and 0.7%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year earnings per share (EPS) calls for growth of 13.2% and 17.5%, respectively.
Constellation Brands, Inc. ( STZ Quick Quote STZ - Free Report) , traditionally known for its alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and spirits, has made several strategic moves to tap into the growing demand for health-conscious products. The company has expanded into the healthy drink space as part of its strategy to diversify its portfolio and cater to changing consumer preferences for healthier beverage options. To this end, STZ has made moves in the low-alcohol, low-calorie and functional beverage space, particularly with products that cater to health-conscious consumers.
Apart from this, Constellation Brands has been benefiting from the strength of its beer business and its premiumization strategy. These upsides keep the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company well-positioned for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 4.1% and 5.8%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for an increase of 12.6% and 11.8%, respectively.
Freshpet, Inc. ( FRPT Quick Quote FRPT - Free Report) , a leading brand in the fresh pet food segment, has also made its mark with its focus on healthy, clean ingredients for pets. With the increasing humanization of pets and growing demand for high-quality, fresh and natural pet food, Freshpet has positioned itself at the forefront of this rapidly expanding market. This Zacks Rank #2 company has seen impressive growth in sales and brand recognition, thanks to its innovative product offerings and commitment to delivering fresh, nutritious options for pets.
Freshpet’s extensive distribution network, which includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, enables it to reach a broad consumer base and expand its footprint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRPT’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 27.2% and 24.5%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for growth of 228.6% and 66.8%, respectively.
The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG Quick Quote PG - Free Report) , one of the largest consumer goods companies, has committed heavily to making its cleaning products safer for consumers and the environment. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has focused on non-toxic formulations and eco-friendly packaging, aligning with the growing shift toward sustainability in the household cleaning market. Adaptability and innovation have solidified PG’s position as a market leader in the staple sector. Procter & Gamble’s investments in e-commerce and digital marketing have enhanced its ability to connect with consumers directly.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current and next fiscal year sales implies respective year-over-year growth of 1.7% and 3.7%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for growth of 5.2% and 6.7%, respectively.
Colgate-Palmolive Company ( CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) has been gaining from strong pricing, and funding-the-growth and other productivity initiatives. This Zacks Rank #3 company has also expanded its portfolio of non-toxic and sustainable products as part of its broader commitment to consumer wellness. The company has focused on integrating plant-based ingredients and sustainable sourcing across its cleaning product line.
Initiatives like these keep Colgate-Palmolive in a good space for the coming year despite a tough macroeconomic landscape. The company is likely to witness sales growth in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 3.8% and 3.2%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS indicates growth of 11.2% and 7.4%, respectively.
By embracing innovation, clean-label offerings, plant-based alternatives and eco-friendly practices, these companies are aligning their strategies with changing consumer demands. Their ability to adapt to economic pressures while capitalizing on emerging trends is likely to enable them to thrive in 2025.
Image: Bigstock
5 Staple Stocks to Watch in 2025 Amid Shifting Consumer Trends
Consumer staple companies are navigating a transforming landscape of consumer behavior driven by economic pressures and evolving preferences. Rising inflation, economic uncertainty and tighter household budgets are prompting a shift in spending patterns, with consumers prioritizing value and essential goods over discretionary items. Simultaneously, a heightened awareness of health and wellness is shaping purchasing decisions. In response to these evolving trends, consumer staple companies are implementing innovative strategies, positioning themselves for growth in 2025.
Consumer Shifts and Economic Pressures
Given a difficult economic environment, consumers are becoming more selective in their purchases, seeking products that provide maximum value. Persistent inflation has made affordability a top priority, with a greater focus on value purchases. However, despite these pressures, certain sectors within the staples category have managed to thrive by aligning their offerings with consumer priorities.
Alongside economic challenges, the rise of e-commerce and digital shopping platforms has further altered the way consumers interact with staple brands. Convenience, accessibility and personalized shopping experiences have become necessities for retaining customer loyalty.
Another powerful shift shaping the staple market is the growing focus on health and wellness, with consumers favoring products with clean labels, natural ingredients and functional benefits. Low-sugar, plant-based and protein-rich options are becoming staples in daily diets. Beyond food, this health-first mindset is also extending to clean beauty, personal care and household products, with shoppers opting for non-toxic, sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives, including eco-friendly packaging.
Recognizing these shifts, companies in the staple sector are reimagining their strategies to stay relevant and capture growth opportunities. Many are investing in product innovation, leveraging technology and acquiring brands that align with emerging trends. By staying attuned to consumer preferences, these companies ensure they remain competitive in an evolving market.
5 Stocks Likely to Thrive in 2025
Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (TSN - Free Report) strategic initiatives, including automation and supply-chain optimization, have helped it navigate challenging market conditions. Tyson Foods has also been adapting to changing consumer preferences by investing in plant-based and healthier food products. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is responding to the increasing demand for plant-based and clean-label alternatives with several initiatives, such as its Raised & Rooted brand, and partnerships with plant-based food brands. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Tyson Foods, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Tyson Foods, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tyson Foods, Inc. Quote
These investments allow Tyson Foods to expand its portfolio of healthier food options and position itself as a leader in traditional and plant-based protein products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSN’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of around 2% and 0.7%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year earnings per share (EPS) calls for growth of 13.2% and 17.5%, respectively.
Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ - Free Report) , traditionally known for its alcoholic beverages like beer, wine and spirits, has made several strategic moves to tap into the growing demand for health-conscious products. The company has expanded into the healthy drink space as part of its strategy to diversify its portfolio and cater to changing consumer preferences for healthier beverage options. To this end, STZ has made moves in the low-alcohol, low-calorie and functional beverage space, particularly with products that cater to health-conscious consumers.
Constellation Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Constellation Brands Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Constellation Brands Inc Quote
Apart from this, Constellation Brands has been benefiting from the strength of its beer business and its premiumization strategy. These upsides keep the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company well-positioned for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STZ’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 4.1% and 5.8%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for an increase of 12.6% and 11.8%, respectively.
Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT - Free Report) , a leading brand in the fresh pet food segment, has also made its mark with its focus on healthy, clean ingredients for pets. With the increasing humanization of pets and growing demand for high-quality, fresh and natural pet food, Freshpet has positioned itself at the forefront of this rapidly expanding market. This Zacks Rank #2 company has seen impressive growth in sales and brand recognition, thanks to its innovative product offerings and commitment to delivering fresh, nutritious options for pets.
Freshpet, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Freshpet, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Freshpet, Inc. Quote
Freshpet’s extensive distribution network, which includes traditional retail and e-commerce channels, enables it to reach a broad consumer base and expand its footprint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRPT’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 27.2% and 24.5%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for growth of 228.6% and 66.8%, respectively.
The Procter & Gamble Company (PG - Free Report) , one of the largest consumer goods companies, has committed heavily to making its cleaning products safer for consumers and the environment. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has focused on non-toxic formulations and eco-friendly packaging, aligning with the growing shift toward sustainability in the household cleaning market. Adaptability and innovation have solidified PG’s position as a market leader in the staple sector. Procter & Gamble’s investments in e-commerce and digital marketing have enhanced its ability to connect with consumers directly.
Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Procter & Gamble Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current and next fiscal year sales implies respective year-over-year growth of 1.7% and 3.7%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS calls for growth of 5.2% and 6.7%, respectively.
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL - Free Report) has been gaining from strong pricing, and funding-the-growth and other productivity initiatives. This Zacks Rank #3 company has also expanded its portfolio of non-toxic and sustainable products as part of its broader commitment to consumer wellness. The company has focused on integrating plant-based ingredients and sustainable sourcing across its cleaning product line.
Colgate-Palmolive Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Colgate-Palmolive Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Colgate-Palmolive Company Quote
Initiatives like these keep Colgate-Palmolive in a good space for the coming year despite a tough macroeconomic landscape. The company is likely to witness sales growth in 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CL’s current and next fiscal year sales suggests respective year-over-year growth of 3.8% and 3.2%. The consensus mark for the current and next fiscal year EPS indicates growth of 11.2% and 7.4%, respectively.
By embracing innovation, clean-label offerings, plant-based alternatives and eco-friendly practices, these companies are aligning their strategies with changing consumer demands. Their ability to adapt to economic pressures while capitalizing on emerging trends is likely to enable them to thrive in 2025.