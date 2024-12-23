Xcel Brands Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Tumble 28% Y/Y

Xcel Brands Inc. ( XELB Quick Quote XELB - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2024 results, with the bottom line faring better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarterly number. However, the year-over-year decline in revenues was a disappointment. The third quarter results reflect continued improvements in operating performance despite the industry headwinds. Growth in key retail partnerships and a strong pipeline of planned new brand launches in 2025 position the company well for future developments in the retail sector. XELB’s Quarterly Performance
Xcel Brands, a media and consumer products company, posted an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share in the quarter under review. The reported figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Also, the bottom line improved from an adjusted loss of 15 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar. Net sales of $1.9 million plunged 28% from $2.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to a reduction in net licensing revenue following the divestiture of the Lori Goldstein brand on June 30, 2024, and delayed sales caused by the cancellation of shows at an interactive TV retailer’s studio due to hurricanes. However, the impact was partially offset by increased licensing revenues from the company’s other brands. Gross profit of $1.5 million declined 37.6% year over year. Gross margin of 78.7% contracted 1280 basis points from 91.5% reported in the year-ago quarter. Total direct operating costs and expenses decreased 50% year over year to $2.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1 million, which came ahead of a loss of $1.4 million in the year-ago period. This improvement is largely attributed to the successful restructuring of the business and the initiation of long-term license agreements for the company’s Halston, Judith Ripka, C Wonder and Longaberger brands. XELB Financial Health Snapshot
XELB concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million, long-term debt (less current portion) of $3.3 million and stockholders' equity of $35 million.
In November 2024, the company secured a new term loan agreement for $10 million, providing approximately $5 million of additional liquidity after repaying its previous term loan. As a result of this new debt arrangement, the company's working capital increased by approximately $6 million after September 30, 2024. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 43.3% in the past three months compared with the industry's growth of 15.7%.
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely,
The Gap, Inc. ( GAP Quick Quote GAP - Free Report) , Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ( ANF Quick Quote ANF - Free Report) and Gildan Activewear Inc. ( GIL Quick Quote GIL - Free Report) . Gap, a leading apparel retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests declines of 0.8% and 41.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Abercrombie & Fitch, a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 14.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 14.9% and 68.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Gildan Activewear, a distributer and manufacturer of activewear products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests an improvement of 1.5% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-earlier levels.
Xcel Brands Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Tumble 28% Y/Y
Xcel Brands Inc. (XELB - Free Report) delivered third-quarter 2024 results, with the bottom line faring better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the year-ago quarterly number. However, the year-over-year decline in revenues was a disappointment.
The third quarter results reflect continued improvements in operating performance despite the industry headwinds. Growth in key retail partnerships and a strong pipeline of planned new brand launches in 2025 position the company well for future developments in the retail sector.
XELB’s Quarterly Performance
Xcel Brands, a media and consumer products company, posted an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share in the quarter under review. The reported figure was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents. Also, the bottom line improved from an adjusted loss of 15 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter.
Net sales of $1.9 million plunged 28% from $2.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The decline was due to a reduction in net licensing revenue following the divestiture of the Lori Goldstein brand on June 30, 2024, and delayed sales caused by the cancellation of shows at an interactive TV retailer’s studio due to hurricanes. However, the impact was partially offset by increased licensing revenues from the company’s other brands.
Gross profit of $1.5 million declined 37.6% year over year. Gross margin of 78.7% contracted 1280 basis points from 91.5% reported in the year-ago quarter. Total direct operating costs and expenses decreased 50% year over year to $2.8 million.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1 million, which came ahead of a loss of $1.4 million in the year-ago period. This improvement is largely attributed to the successful restructuring of the business and the initiation of long-term license agreements for the company’s Halston, Judith Ripka, C Wonder and Longaberger brands.
XELB Financial Health Snapshot
XELB concluded the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 million, long-term debt (less current portion) of $3.3 million and stockholders' equity of $35 million.
In November 2024, the company secured a new term loan agreement for $10 million, providing approximately $5 million of additional liquidity after repaying its previous term loan. As a result of this new debt arrangement, the company’s working capital increased by approximately $6 million after September 30, 2024.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 43.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.7%.
