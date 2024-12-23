5 Best Performing Stocks of the Top ETF of 2024

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF ( CRPT Quick Quote CRPT - Free Report) , which provides exposure to the crypto industry and digital economy companies, has soared 96.1%, becoming the best-performing ETF of 2024. Although most of the stocks in CRPT’s portfolio delivered strong returns this year, a few have gained more than 60%. These are MicroStrategy Incorporated ( MSTR Quick Quote MSTR - Free Report) , NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Interactive Brokers Group Inc. ( IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) , Mastercard Inc. ( MA Quick Quote MA - Free Report) and Iris Energy ( IREN Quick Quote IREN - Free Report) . Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, skyrocketed from around $42,000-$43,000 to a record $1,08,000 early in December. The digital currency soared 140% this year, outperforming traditional investments like stocks, bonds and gold. This resulted from strong investor and institutional demand, Fed rate cuts, and optimism for a cryptocurrency-friendly regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump (read: Bitcoin ETFs See $10B Inflows Following Trump Win). The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a surge in optimism as governments and institutions worldwide increasingly embrace blockchain technology. This shift is paving the way for broader adoption and investment in digital assets, fueling expectations of sustained growth in the years ahead. The approval of the U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs this January played a significant role in Bitcoin’s rise. These funds, previously blocked by the SEC due to investor protection concerns, have allowed a wide range of investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the asset, thereby underscoring the growth potential of cryptocurrency in mainstream investment platforms. Investors are pouring record capital into Bitcoin ETFs. The first options trading for spot bitcoin ETFs also went live on Nov. 19, reflecting growing confidence in Bitcoin ETFs as mainstream adoption increases. From an institutional point of view, MicroStrategy has been the biggest buyer of Bitcoin throughout the year. This has bolstered enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency markets (read: MicroStrategy to Join Nasdaq-100: Tap MSTR ETFs). Another big factor is the Fed rate-cutting cycle era. The central bank initiated an easy policy by cutting rates by 50 bps in September. Then, it slashed interest rates by 25 bps each in November and December. Lowered interest rates drive investors to redirect capital to riskier assets like bitcoin. President-elect Donald Trump has ushered in a new era of friendlier U.S. regulation for cryptocurrency. Trump vowed to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.” He also plans to build a national Bitcoin reserve, signaling a strong personal and policy interest in digital assets. With the United States adopting pro-crypto policies, other countries are shifting toward a more favorable stance. Notably, China has lifted restrictions on personal crypto ownership, marking a significant policy change. Meanwhile, Brazil and Russia are exploring using Bitcoin as part of their reserves, highlighting its expanding role in the global economy. Drawing from historical post-halving performance, analysts anticipate Bitcoin to reach a peak of $150,000 by 2025 (read: 2025 Looks Bright for Bitcoin: ETFs Ready to Gain Big). Let us take a closer look at the fundamentals of CRPT. CRPT in Focus
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF is designed to provide exposure to companies that SkyBridge believes are driving cryptocurrency, crypto assets and digital economy-related innovation. SkyBridge identifies securities primarily via “bottom up” research focused on finding companies leading in the crypto industry ecosystem. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry holds 31 stocks in its basket with a double-digit concentration on the top four firms.
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF charges 85 bps in fees per year from investors. It has amassed $103 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 92,000 shares. Best-Performing Stocks of CRPT MicroStrategy is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software. The stock has skyrocketed 477% this year and accounts for an 18.1% share in the ETF. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of graphic processing units. The stock has jumped 172% this year. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of the assets in CRPT and currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here Interactive Brokers operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. The company specializes in routing orders, beside executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. The stock has soared 112% and accounts for a 0.1% share in the ETF. IBKR presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Mastercard is a leading global payment solutions company that provides an array of services in support of credit, debit, mobile, web-based and contactless payments, and other related electronic payment programs to financial institutions and other entities. The stock has surged 65% this year and accounts for a 0.1% share in the ETF. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company that builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. The stock has soared 65% this year and accounts for a 4.03% share in the CRPT basket. Iris Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Although most of the stocks in CRPT’s portfolio delivered strong returns this year, a few have gained more than 60%. These are MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR - Free Report) , NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) , Mastercard Inc. (MA - Free Report) and Iris Energy (IREN - Free Report) .
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, skyrocketed from around $42,000-$43,000 to a record $1,08,000 early in December. The digital currency soared 140% this year, outperforming traditional investments like stocks, bonds and gold. This resulted from strong investor and institutional demand, Fed rate cuts, and optimism for a cryptocurrency-friendly regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump (read: Bitcoin ETFs See $10B Inflows Following Trump Win).
The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a surge in optimism as governments and institutions worldwide increasingly embrace blockchain technology. This shift is paving the way for broader adoption and investment in digital assets, fueling expectations of sustained growth in the years ahead.
The approval of the U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs this January played a significant role in Bitcoin’s rise. These funds, previously blocked by the SEC due to investor protection concerns, have allowed a wide range of investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin without directly owning the asset, thereby underscoring the growth potential of cryptocurrency in mainstream investment platforms. Investors are pouring record capital into Bitcoin ETFs. The first options trading for spot bitcoin ETFs also went live on Nov. 19, reflecting growing confidence in Bitcoin ETFs as mainstream adoption increases.
From an institutional point of view, MicroStrategy has been the biggest buyer of Bitcoin throughout the year. This has bolstered enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency markets (read: MicroStrategy to Join Nasdaq-100: Tap MSTR ETFs).
Another big factor is the Fed rate-cutting cycle era. The central bank initiated an easy policy by cutting rates by 50 bps in September. Then, it slashed interest rates by 25 bps each in November and December. Lowered interest rates drive investors to redirect capital to riskier assets like bitcoin.
President-elect Donald Trump has ushered in a new era of friendlier U.S. regulation for cryptocurrency. Trump vowed to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.” He also plans to build a national Bitcoin reserve, signaling a strong personal and policy interest in digital assets.
With the United States adopting pro-crypto policies, other countries are shifting toward a more favorable stance. Notably, China has lifted restrictions on personal crypto ownership, marking a significant policy change. Meanwhile, Brazil and Russia are exploring using Bitcoin as part of their reserves, highlighting its expanding role in the global economy. Drawing from historical post-halving performance, analysts anticipate Bitcoin to reach a peak of $150,000 by 2025 (read: 2025 Looks Bright for Bitcoin: ETFs Ready to Gain Big).
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF is designed to provide exposure to companies that SkyBridge believes are driving cryptocurrency, crypto assets and digital economy-related innovation. SkyBridge identifies securities primarily via “bottom up” research focused on finding companies leading in the crypto industry ecosystem. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry holds 31 stocks in its basket with a double-digit concentration on the top four firms.
First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF charges 85 bps in fees per year from investors. It has amassed $103 million in its asset base and trades in an average daily volume of 92,000 shares.
Best-Performing Stocks of CRPT
MicroStrategy is a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software. The stock has skyrocketed 477% this year and accounts for an 18.1% share in the ETF.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of graphic processing units. The stock has jumped 172% this year. NVIDIA makes up 0.1% of the assets in CRPT and currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Interactive Brokers operates as an automated global electronic market maker and broker. The company specializes in routing orders, beside executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. The stock has soared 112% and accounts for a 0.1% share in the ETF. IBKR presently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Mastercard is a leading global payment solutions company that provides an array of services in support of credit, debit, mobile, web-based and contactless payments, and other related electronic payment programs to financial institutions and other entities. The stock has surged 65% this year and accounts for a 0.1% share in the ETF. It currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company that builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. The stock has soared 65% this year and accounts for a 4.03% share in the CRPT basket. Iris Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.